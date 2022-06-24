Bungie Commits to Supporting Employee Health

Coming after the decision of the Supreme Court regarding Roe v. Wade, Bungie has announced an update to healthcare benefits and options for employees.

They put out a statement, writing:

Bungie is committed to ensuring that every one of our employees and their families have safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs. As we continue to expand our digital-first workplace to more states, we will now be implementing a travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot get access to the healthcare they need where they live.

Despite the fact that now many states will be blocking access to abortion, this new program will reimburse employees who are forced to seek out-of-state help. A tweet from Bungie’s Tools Engineer gives a bit more information to exactly what the new program handles.

The tweet reads:

In response to today’s news, Bungie has added a new healthcare benefit for its employees. “Travel Reimbursement for Unavailable Healthcare”. It includes gender reassignment surgery and of course abortion. Hate that we need this, love that I work at a place that offers it.

While these aren’t the best circumstances, at least Bungie is standing by and supporting their employees. We will see in the coming days if this inspires other developers to follow suit. Keep your eyes on us as we bring you more news at it unfolds.

