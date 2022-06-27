It’s time for Nine Nine trivia!

Brooklyn 99 is a workplace sitcom about the fictional police precinct the 99. Fans of the series may think they know everything about the show, but this quiz will be sure to put all of your knowledge to the test.

How well do you know Jake, Amy, Rosa, Captain Holt, Terry, Charles, and Gina? These characters have a lot more secrets than even you may remember.

This quiz may make you realize you need to go back and rewatch the series to see if you’ve spotted all the little details and references. If you ace this quiz you’ll be on your way to becoming Captain of the Brooklyn 99.

(Image Source: NBC Universal)

The Hardest Brooklyn 99 Trivia Quiz You'll Ever Take In the Pilot episode Jake gives a speech from what movie? Lethal Weapon Die Hard Donnie Brasco Last Action Hero Who has won the most Halloween Heists? Amy Jake Gina Holt Who did Jake punch in the face during the episode "Old School" Mike Halbrook Captain Holt Jimmy Brogan The Vulture Who does Rosa Diaz just want to see happy? Emily Gilmore Richard GIlmore Rory Gilmore Lorelai Gilmore Where did Terry spend time in during college? Austria Japan Russia Egypt What is the real name of the Pontiac Bandit Doug Jones Doug Judy Pontiac Bandit Derek Judd Who did Holt arrest in 1981? The Disco Strangler The Roller Blade Killer The yo-yo Bandit The Dancing Jax Where does the Witness Protection Program send Jake and Holt? Coral Palms The Sands Tallahassee Orlando What did Charles give Gina after the passing of Great Mama Boyle? An Ugly Blouse A Creepy Doll A Necklace Sourdough Starter Where is Charles' Son adopted from? Lithuania London Russia Latvia Which fruit does Jake try to tase? Cantaloupe Mango Watermelon Durian Who has Seven Brothers? Gina Amy Charles Rosa During the episode "Ticking Clock" what brand of lasagna does Hitchcock and Scully make? Mama Magnificent Mama Maglione Mama Theresa Mama Knows Best What are the final results of Amy & Jake's arrest bet? Amy 80, Jake 88 Amy 99, Jake 90 Jake 99, Amy 90 Jake 80, Amy 88 Who breaks a computer mouse in half with their bare hands? Holt Rosa Hitchcock Terry What is Jake Peralta's middle name? Jeffrey Clarence Rodger Mac

