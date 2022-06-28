Blanc Announced for Nintendo Switch and PC; Coming Feb. 2023

Enter a hand-drawn world when Blanc launches as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch and PC. Blanc was shown off during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase earlier today. This presentation confirmed that Blanc will launch as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch in Feb. 2023. In a press release, Gearbox announced that Blanc will also launch on PC via Steam and Epic Game Store.

Blanc Coming To Nintendo Switch and PC in Feb. 2023

Blanc is an emotional journey where a stranded fawn and a wolf cub work together to navigate the frigid wilds and find their families. This is a cooperative experience where one player will control the fawn while the second controls the wolf cub. The debut trailer for the game was shown off during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. You can see the breathtaking world in the announcement trailer below:

Gearbox announced that it is publishing this first game from Casus Ludi. Founder and game designer, Florent De Grissac said, “at Casus Ludi, we’ve been crafting game-related experiences for years to foster conversation and understanding on topics and concepts with a social dimension… we want to create a meaningful experience without antagonism, based on mutual aid and empathy, for everyone to enjoy no matter their skill level.”

Blanc Getting Nintendo Switch Console Exclusivity

Though Blanc is launching on multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch and PC, it will be console exclusive to Nintendo Switch. This game will not be launching on PlayStation or Xbox during its initial release.

The heart-warming story was made for adults and children alike. Enjoy a hand-crafted emotional journey and cooperate to find your way home when Blanc launches on Nintendo Switch and PC in Feb. 2023. Be sure to check out Twinfinite for more on the latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase and upcoming games.

