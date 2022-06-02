First-Ever Gearbox Publishing Steam Sale Kicks-Off Today

Today, Gearbox Publishing has unveiled its first official sales extravaganza on Steam. Starting today, discounts of up to 90% off for titles like Have a Nice Death, Risk of Rain 2, and much more will be available.

You can check out the full list of discounts for each Gearbox Publishing title on Steam right down below:

This sale will run until Monday, June 6 at 9:59 a.m. PT, so be sure to check it out.