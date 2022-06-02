News
First-Ever Gearbox Publishing Steam Sale Kicks-Off Today
Today, Gearbox Publishing has unveiled its first official sales extravaganza on Steam. Starting today, discounts of up to 90% off for titles like Have a Nice Death, Risk of Rain 2, and much more will be available.
You can check out the full list of discounts for each Gearbox Publishing title on Steam right down below:
- Have a Nice Death – 10% off (Now: $13.49)
- Risk of Rain 2 – 50% off (Now: $12.50)
- Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void – 35% off (Now: $9.74)
- Godfall: Ultimate Edition – 25% off (Now: $29.99)
- Neverwinter – 10%-20% off Zen Sales
- Star Trek Online – 20% off Zen Sales
- Tribes of Midgard – 40% off (Now: $11.99)
- Tribes of Midgard – Deluxe contents – 40% off (Now: $5.99)
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection – 90% off (Now: $3.50)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak – 90% off (Now: $5.00)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak & Remastered collection – 90% (Now: $6.37)
- Remnant: From the Ashes – 60% off (Now: $15.99)
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete edition – 50% off (Now: $24.93)
- Remnant: Swamps of Corsus DLC – 50% off (Now: $4.99)
- Remnant: Subject 2923 DLC – 50% off (Now: $4.99)
- Torchlight – 80% off (Now: $2.99)
- Torchlight II – 70% off (Now: $5.99)
- Torchlight III – 80% off (Now: $7.99)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary – 90% off (Now: $2.00)
- Hob– 75% off (Now: $ 4.99)
- We Happy Few – 90% off (Now: $6.00)
- We Happy Few – Season Pass – 85% off (Now: $3.00)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – 90% off (Now: $4.00)
- Livelock – 75% off (Now: $2.49)
- Penn & Teller VR: Frankly Unfair Unkind Unnecessary & Underhanded – 80% off (Now: $4.00)
This sale will run until Monday, June 6 at 9:59 a.m. PT, so be sure to check it out.
