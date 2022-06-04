Black Desert Online Teases Drakania Awakening With New Trailer

Today Pearl Abyss released a short teaser trailer showing off the awakening version of the new class Drakania for the first time.

She appears to have dragon wings and a spear, but for now, it’s too early to see gameplay.

You can check the video out below.

Black Desert Online is currently available for PC. The console version is simply titled Black Desert and is available on PS4 and Xbox One. On the other hand, Black Desert Mobile is available for iOS and Android if you want to play on the go.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s how the developers describe it: