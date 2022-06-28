A Fortnite x Fall Guys Event Might Be Coming Later This Week

Seeing as Fall Guys has just become free-to-play isn’t the only reason to celebrate. According to data miner @_FireMonkey on twitter, Fall Guys is set to have a collaboration event with Fortnite starting tomorrow and lasting until July 11. Participants will be able to earn Fortnite items as well as 3,500 Kudos in Fall Guys.

Here is the original tweet giving details for the event:

Fall Guys Event – Crown Clash

June 29th – July 11th



Play Rounds and complete the Crown Clash challenges to earn free rewards!



– Fortnite will have FOUR free items to earn from this

– Fall Guys Players can earn 3,500 Free Kudos from this



/1 pic.twitter.com/DwTa5y2Jom — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) June 28, 2022

In the tread coming off this tweet, there is more information given. There will be five Fortnite rewards given out for the event, the four mentioned in the tweet is an error. It seems the only challenges there will be are simply to complete shows, and that completing 100 shows will be necessary to get all the rewards. To anyone who has never played Fall Guys, 100 shows is definitely not the quickest feat.

Those still working through the already hefty Nindo challenges are going to have quite the task balancing these two events.

Keep in mind that at present this isn’t an official announcement, but @_FireMonkey is a trusted data miner, so it’s highly likely this information is legitimate.

Fortnite isn’t the only one getting in on the Fall Guys action, one of the later tweets in the thread also mentions that Rocket League players will receive some items as well.

