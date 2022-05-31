War of the Visions’ Dark Meta Finally Takes Shape With the Arrival of New 100-Cost Unit Great Detective Leela

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been utterly dominated by the Light-based evasion meta for the past few months, but we’re starting to see a shift in the PvP scene. Things started shaking up when the GLEX unit Esther bolstered the Lightning element, and with the release of Astrius as well, who gave the Water element the hard carry DPS unit it sorely needed.

With this week’s update, however, it’s starting to seem like Dark is about to take over the PvP scene. With the Persona 5 Royal collaboration, we saw the release of Joker, who’s proven to be a pretty formidable Dark gunner. And this week will see the release of Great Detective Leela, who’s going to be a 100-Cost Dark unit who’s both tanky and hard-hitting.

Here’s a rundown of her skills:

Shadow in the Moonlight (Limit Burst): Raises own DEF Piercing Rate, then deals Damage (L) to targets within range and chance of inflicting Blind for 3 turns and additional effect: lowers Slash Attack Res while Blind is in effect.

Graceful Undoing: Deals Damage (M) to targets within range and removes all buffs.

Little Leela's Tactical Tips: Raises Reaction Block Rate of allies within area around self for 3 turns and recovers a set percentage of own HP (L) when HP falls below 20% when taking damage (1 time).

We’ll also see the Early Summer Part II login campaign on Wednesday, where players will be able to get various bonuses, including unit shards for Leela herself.

