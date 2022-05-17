Touken Ranbu Warriors Coming for PC Via Steam on Top of Switch; Demo Now Available on Both Platforms

When Koei Tecmo initially announced Touken Ranbu Warriors for the west, they omitted the PC version. This changes today.

When Koei Tecmo initially announced Touken Ranbu Warriors for the west, they mentioned only the Switch version and omitted the PC version. This changes today.

The game is indeed coming to PC via Steam and will be available on the platform at the same time as the Switch version on May 24.

On top of that, a free playable demo has been made available today on both platforms.

You can check out the new trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Touken Ranbu Warriors, you can also check out our interview with the developers, and if you’re into otome games, you can enjoy our conversation with Ruby Party’s Mai Erikawa, who hinted at the possibility of localizing the brand’s games for the west.

Here’s how Koei Tecmo officially describes Touken Ranbu Warriors and its demo if you’re not familiar with the game.