Star Citizen Reveals Anvil Legionnaire Boarding Ship as Crowdfunding Passes $460 Million

Today Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games revealed a brand new ship coming to the growing space game.

The ship, introduced in a video that you can check out below, is a boarding ship, meaning that it allows its pilot to dock onto a hostile ship, forcibly override its docking collar, and unleash a boarding party to take over the target.

It’ll be available to all backers tomorrow starting at $100 plus applicable VAT, but you should keep in mind that purchasing ships should be done exclusively with the purpose of supporting the game’s development since all will be available to purchase with credits earned within the game.

Speaking of tomorrow, it’ll also mark the beginning of Invictus Launch Week 2952, which includes the ability for everyone to play for free until May 31. The second part of the video explains the origin of the event and its lore.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total has just passed $460 million and it’s currently sitting on $460,074,188.

The number of registered accounts has passed 3.7 million, and it’s at 3,761,193 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one coming tomorrow.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.