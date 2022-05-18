Project Mikhail: A Muv-Luv War Story Reveals New Update, Return of Frontier Mode, Battle Pass, & More

Today Muv-Luv publisher aNCHOR shared a new video about its early access game Project Mikhail: A Muv-Luv War Story.

The video, starring producer Sho Hamanaga, focuses on the upcoming update that will launch tomorrow, May 19.

The update will bring back Frontier Mode with plenty of changes, which you can read at the bottom of the video.

A free Battle Pass will also be added, allowing players to earn a variety of items over a period of 90 days by earning Battle Points in Frontier mode. A paid Premium Pass will be added at a later time.

Among the items you can earn in the Battle Pass, there are transmog items, which allow you to change your TSF’s appearance without touching its abilities.

An in-game shop will also appear, with paid items including emblems, Transmogs, and Weapon Transfer (Save/Deploy) Tickets.

Frontier Mode Changes

Added a Faction Power Graph to help understand the progress of Key Missions and the route splits towards the endings.

*When you clear a Key Mission, the Faction Power Graph will change, and with it, the balance of power between factions. This graph is shared between all players. When Phase progression reaches 100%, a countdown will begin, and when it reaches zero, the balance of power will determine the outcome of the Potentiality. In some cases, the BETA may become stronger, and in others, the Potentiality may come to an immediate end.

*When you clear a Key Mission, the Faction Power Graph will change, and with it, the balance of power between factions. This graph is shared between all players. When Phase progression reaches 100%, a countdown will begin, and when it reaches zero, the balance of power will determine the outcome of the Potentiality. In some cases, the BETA may become stronger, and in others, the Potentiality may come to an immediate end. Changed conditions for Key Missions to appear and removed [Secret] and [Top Secret] Key Missions.

Adjusted the BETA invasion level system to incorporate the Faction Power Graph

Added Ending Missions

Adjusted the flow of game time within Potentialities.

Added a setting to determine which Tactical Surface Fighters drop during battle.

Added new difficulty above Mission Level 70.

Allowed 360 degree cursor freedom when using a gamepad on the map.

Added new R&D missions

└F-14 Tomcat

└F-15E Strike Eagle

└Type 97 Fubuki Training Unit

└Type 94 Shiranui

└Type-00R Takemikazuchi [Shogun]

└Type-00A Takemikazuchi [Tozama]

└F-14 Tomcat └F-15E Strike Eagle └Type 97 Fubuki Training Unit └Type 94 Shiranui └Type-00R Takemikazuchi [Shogun] └Type-00A Takemikazuchi [Tozama] ・Adjusted the turn-in items and number of items required for TSF research. Later generations will require more and rarer items.

・Adjusted the time limit for increasing max mission level to take into account Hive Recon Mission difficulty.

・Adjusted conditions for changing max mission progression.

・Changed the default TSF for Potentialities from the Gekishin to the Gekishin [UN], and adjusted its weaponry.

・Adjusted the amount of items needed and progression values for Upgrade and Repair missions.

・Changed operation names from “The BETA Landing at Niigata” to “The Defense of Niigata” and “Coup d’etat” to “The 12/5 Incident”.

・Changed “Operation Time Remaining” to “Mission Time Remaining”

・Changed “Operation Progression” to “Mission Progression”

・Reset mission availability in Chronicle to account for the major change in mission structure.

・Added “Mission Progression Pace” display on the Mission Select Screen.

*This pace will change depending on the total number of players for this Potentiality.

*This is an estimate of the value, and the higher it is the faster you will increase progression when clearing a mission.

Project Mikhail: A Muv-Luv War Story is currently available in early access on PC via Steam. It’ll come to Nintendo Switch after the early access phase ends.

If you’re interested in the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with production manager Sho Hamanaga and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura, in which they talked about the plans for the franchise.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.