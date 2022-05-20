NieR Re[in]carnation’s Latest Update Adds New Story Chapter & Event, New Abstract Songstress Banner

Square Enix and Applibot have just pushed out a new update for NieR Re[in]carnation, which means that players can now check out the latest story chapter that features the new Songstress character, Marie. In celebration of the release of the new chapter, there’s also a campaign going on that rewards players with 1,500 Gems and 100 Skip Tickets, which will definitely be useful for farming events.

There’s also a new step-up banner out to celebrate the new story release, allowing players to perform 10x pulls at a discounted rate. Characters like Gayle – Bloody Hunter and Saryu – Abstract Witch get a rate up on this banner, and you’ll also get materials and items for pulling, such as Skip Tickets and Advanced Handbooks.

In addition to that, the new Record: City of Discontent event is also now live. This event includes a new story segment that centers around Dimos, the clockwork gunman who was traveling with Rion in the main story.

Just like in previous events, players will be able to earn medals from quest completion, and then turn them in for useful materials that are required for ascension and evolving. Players can also unlock a new 3-star skin for Dimos with those medals, so there’s plenty to farm here.

It’s also worth noting that the FFXIV crossover event is still underway, and there’s still a few weeks left to nab those new costumes if you haven’t already.

NieR Re[in]carnation is now available on mobile devices.