New Mother/Earthbound Merchandise Will Be for Sale in Japan This Week

Fans of the Mother series, which is known as Earthbound in the west, know that official merchandise for this RPG franchise doesn’t come around very often. Japan is getting a collection of Mother products that will be for sale starting this week, and it’s enough to make any fan drool.

The “Mother Department Store” booth at the Hobonichi event “Lifestyle Exhibition” will sell this variety of new merchandise. There will be products featuring all three games in the series.

Perhaps the most recognizable products that will be sold are a set of plushies featuring the party members from Mother 2 (Earthbound): Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo. These “chosen four” plush toys look incredibly well made with detailed clothes and even three-dimensional noses. They will be for sale for 11,000 yen (approximately $86).

Two other plush toys that will be for sale are Boney the dog and Clayman, both of which are featured in Mother 3. They will be priced at 8,800 yen (approximately $69) and 3,850 yen (approximately $30), respectively.

Some other products in this collection are some tote bags from the original Mother game, a Fourside City mug, and a Mother fountain pen.

You can see them all in the gallery below.

These items will also go up for sale online on Hobonichi’s Mother Project website starting on May 25 at 11 am JST (May 24 at 10 pm EST). It is possible that the online store may ship overseas, so fans who would like a chance to own these products should be sure to check it out.