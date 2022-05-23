New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Patch Adds More Kyber Bricks & More Ships

Traveller’s Tales launched its much-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga last month to a ton of critical acclaim, and while it’s largely a very polished experience, the UK-based studio has been busy ironing out any minor quibbles that players have run into, while adding new content to keep fans satisfied. For the developer’s latest update, the team has primarily focused on the latter by adding a few bits and bobs that’ll help round out the open-world, space-faring experience.

In a blog post over on the game’s official Warner Bros. Lego page, Traveller’s Tales has shed some light on what the newest patch will bring to the table. Specifically, the new update will add four new capital ships: Fulminatrix, Home One, Invisible Hand, and Venator, which you’ll discover when you’re flying around in outer space.

In addition to these new ships are 34 new Kyber Bricks, which you’ll presumably nab when you find, or perhaps destroy, these new-fangled spacecraft. Elsewhere, the patch seeks to fix a few minor issues regarding level triggers on a few levels as well. Go ahead and read the full patch notes down below:

Numerous fixes to stability, quality, progression and performance issues throughout the title, including fixes for: – Issue in Episode 7 where in certain situations Maz would not be present on Takodana to continue Story mission ‘Friends of the Resistance’. – Issue in Episode 3 where in certain situations the level trigger for ‘The High Ground’ could fail to appear. – Issue in ‘Green Harvest’ freeplay mission where under certain criteria the camera would be stuck on Tatooine indefinitely. Implemented 4 new Capital Ship encounters in Local Space adding 34 additional Kyber Bricks to collect: – Fulminatrix – Home One – Invisible Hand – Venator

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available to purchase now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Related Posts