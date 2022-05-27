NES Pinball and Two More SNES Games Have Been Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has just added three more classic titles to the Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES library of games. Pinball, Congo’s Caper, and Rival Turf are now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to play.

Pinball was originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1984. It was based on the Pinball version of Game & Watch and was a launch game for the NES in North America.

Congo’s Caper was originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992. It’s a side-scrolling platformer in which you play as a half-human, half-monkey boy named Congo across 35 levels.

Rival Turf is a beat-em-up game that was originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992. In this game, you play as a teenager named Jack Flak who must rescue his girlfriend Heather from Big Al and his gang.

Of course, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber in order to play these classic NES and SNES games. The previous three NES and SNES games added to the service was earlier this year in March; just last week, a new Nintendo 64 game was added to the library for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

If you’re unfamiliar with Pinball, Congo’s Caper, or Rival Turf, you can check out the Nintendo Switch Online May 2022 update trailer, which features gameplay from each of these three titles, below.

