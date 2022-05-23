Mario Strikers: Battle League Gets New Trailers Showing Customization, Hyper Strikes, & More

Today Nintendo released three brief trailers of the upcoming fantasy soccer game Mario Strikers: Battle League.

One is basically a general introduction of the game, while the second focuses on hyper strikes. The third showcases your ability to customize your characters.

You can check them all out below.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on June 10, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy more recent gameplay with a special commentator and an overview trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read the official description below.