Mario Strikers: Battle League Gets New Trailers Showing Customization, Hyper Strikes, & More
Today Nintendo released three brief trailers of the upcoming fantasy soccer game Mario Strikers: Battle League.
One is basically a general introduction of the game, while the second focuses on hyper strikes. The third showcases your ability to customize your characters.
You can check them all out below.
Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on June 10, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy more recent gameplay with a special commentator and an overview trailer.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read the official description below.
Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules—do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies and pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes. Super Mario series mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi put their cleats (and stats) to the pitch and will stop at nothing to score… even if it means getting a little rough. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally—just look out for the electric fence.
Gear up and power up
Tear up the field to earn coins and redeem them for stylish-and-sturdy gear. Don these accessories to customize your characters’ stats and appearance. Give your dribblers a speed boost or bump up your shooting skills for scoring. Mix it up to match your strategy. You’ll also find items on the field like Shells and Bananas—use ‘em to trip up your opponents to steal the ball or score.
Team up with Strikers near and far, or join an online club to push and shove your way up the ranks
8 players can go for the goal on one Nintendo Switch system, with local wireless, or online. Bring along a secondary Striker on the same system in online battles, too. Locally, 4 players on each team can go cleat-to-cleat in individual matches. With Strikers Clubs, band together with up to 20 Strikers online* and compete against other clubs for points. Find the right club for you, team up with friends, and bring your own Striker style to the table. Redeem in-game tokens for goals, accessories, and more to customize your club’s stadium!