Battlefield 2042 Update Removes 128-Player Version of Breakthrough

Battlefield 2042 received an update on all platforms today with the biggest change being the removal of the 128-player version of the Breakthrough mode.

“When reviewing the available experiences in All-Out Warfare, we felt that the 128 player modes are better suited for Conquest where gameplay spaces are larger, and where you have a more natural fit for sandbox gameplay,” EA DICE said in the update 4.1 patch notes. “In Breakthrough’s 128 player mode, we feel that the value and impact of an individual player, and squad is reduced due to the increased intensity and chaos of the combat.”

The update today will change Breakthrough on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S from 128 players to 64 players. Despite the player count difference for the mode, some maps will still use the 128 layout version, while others will use with the 64 layout version. Discarded, Manifest, Orbital, and Kaleidoscope maps will use the 128 layout version. Hourglass, Breakaway, and Renewal will play on the 64 layout version.

Battlefield 2042 released last November to various performance issues and features missing from previous entries in the franchise, such as a in-game scoreboard and voice chat that were added in months after. Electronic Arts said earlier this year that the game did not meet expectations, though EA chief executive officer Andrew Wilson said in a conference call last week that the development team is “rethinking the development process from the ground up” now that it is being led by Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella.

Related Posts