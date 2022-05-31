Assassin’s Creed Origins 60FPS Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S This Week

Earlier today, it was revealed that Assassin’s Creed Origins would be one of the four games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the month of June. Now, just a few hours after this announcement, Ubisoft also revealed some exciting news for next-gen fans of the series as well.

As of June 2, 2022, Assassin’s Creed Origins will be 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This news came by way of a tweet, which stated that the moment fans had been waiting for has finally arrived.

You've been waiting, and now the winds of Egypt are calling….



Experience Assassin's Creed Origins in 60FPS – available for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on June 2.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/SxxiyTROE0 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 31, 2022

Originally released back in 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins served as a soft reboot for the franchise, choosing to focus more on RPG mechanics as opposed to stealth. Since then, the series has branched out even more with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

For anyone that’s never played Assassin’s Creed Origins, you can check out a brief overview down below.

Ancient Egypt, a land of majesty and intrigue, is disappearing in a ruthless fight for power. Unveil dark secrets and forgotten myths as you go back to the one founding moment: The Origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood. A COUNTRY TO DISCOVER

Sail down the Nile, uncover the mysteries of the pyramids or fight your way against dangerous ancient factions and wild beasts as you explore this gigantic and unpredictable land. A NEW STORY EVERY TIME YOU PLAY

Engage into multiple quests and gripping stories as you cross paths with strong and memorable characters, from the wealthiest high-born to the most desperate outcasts. EMBRACE ACTION-RPG

Experience a completely new way to fight. Loot and use dozens of weapons with different characteristics and rarities. Explore deep progression mechanics and challenge your skills against unique and powerful bosses.

