Xbox Game Pass Adds Assassin’s Creed, For Honor, and More in June

Microsoft announced the lineup of new games coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC, consoles, and cloud all scheduled for the first week of June.

The list kicks off with For Honor: Marching Fire Edition on June 1 for all three platforms. Ubisoft’s honorable brawler had been previously available on the service, but now contains the Marching Fire expansion at no additional cost. The expansion adds a new faction, arcade mode, and more.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will come to consoles and PC on June 2 followed by four games for June 7. The four games are Assassin’s Creed Origins, space-combat shooter Chorus, difficult puzzle game Disc Room, and “roguelike-like” co-op management game Spacelines from the Far Out. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to claim the Deluxe Pack for Assassin’s Creed Origins on the day it becomes available.

Microsoft also revealed a few games will be leaving the service on June 15 with Darkest Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Greedfall, Limbo, and Worms Rumble.

The list of new additions may seem a little small for the start of the month, but the company will be holding its Game Showcase event on June 12. Previous events have had surprise Xbox Game Pass title announcements, but we can expect other announcements considering it will contain both Xbox and Bethesda studios.

