Ashes of Creation Reveals Dynamic Seasons & Weather in Spectacular Videos
Today Intrepid Studio released two new videos of its upcoming MMORPG Ashes of Creation, and they’re really impressive.
The videos showcase the dynamic system of seasons and weather in the game’s Riverlands biome, which will be one of the focal points of the upcoming alpha two.
It’s worth mentioning that the transitions are much accelerated for the sake of demonstration, and seasons in the final game will last much longer.
On top of that, they won’t just have cosmetic purposes, but they will actually affect the economy and gameplay in radical ways.
You can check the videos out below.
Ashes of Creation is a very promising fantasy MMORPG coming to Windows PC. If you want to hear more, you can check out our hands-on preview from last year.
The game is currently being transitioned to Unreal Engine 5.
Below you can read how the developers describe the game:
Experience an MMORPG where everything is permanently impacted
by your actions – explore, trade, build, and let the world take form. From your imagination through your will and into everyone’s reality, what you create will be the cornerstone of the next explorer’s ambition.
Risk Vs Reward
All across Verra, you have the opportunity to experience massive warfare, participate in epic trade caravans, and gather valuable components to craft exquisite items. Not only will your fellow players be your adversaries; the creatures of the land and the very environment itself will pose a constant and fresh challenge. Will you siege castles to become royalty, defeat other guilds to showcase your prowess, shape the marketplace by being a successful trader, or earn renown by developing your artisan crafting skills? This is your story, you tell us!
An Open World
Ashes of Creation is a unique take on the MMORPG experience. Our world structure is dynamic, and built to react to your actions. Cities will rise and fall as you shape the world of Verra. Quests and secrets will unlock as populations gather and their needs grow. As the world’s NPC structure is established in real-time, you will have the ability to destroy what’s been created, paving the way for new developments, populations, and change. Political strife and intrigue will play a very real role in the structure of your experience. Gone are the days of static worlds; change is here to stay!