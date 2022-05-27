Ashes of Creation Reveals Dynamic Seasons & Weather in Spectacular Videos

Today Intrepid Studio released two new videos of its upcoming MMORPG Ashes of Creation, and they’re really impressive.

The videos showcase the dynamic system of seasons and weather in the game’s Riverlands biome, which will be one of the focal points of the upcoming alpha two.

It’s worth mentioning that the transitions are much accelerated for the sake of demonstration, and seasons in the final game will last much longer.

On top of that, they won’t just have cosmetic purposes, but they will actually affect the economy and gameplay in radical ways.

You can check the videos out below.

Ashes of Creation is a very promising fantasy MMORPG coming to Windows PC. If you want to hear more, you can check out our hands-on preview from last year.

The game is currently being transitioned to Unreal Engine 5.

Below you can read how the developers describe the game: