Where to Farm Hyrule Bass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Since cooking is a major game mechanic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to collect a lot of ingredients to make your dishes. Besides gathering fruits from plants, Link can also catch various fish to supplement his diet. Although Hyrule Bass is one of the most common fish in Hyrule, they can still be quite difficult to find. Luckily, we can tell you the best farming spot to catch a bunch of this fish in TOTK!

Easily Farming Hyrule Bass in Zelda TOTK

While you can discover Hyrule Bass in various bodies of water in Hyrule, the best spot to catch a dozen of them is the Bottomless Pond in Central Hyrule. You can reach this location by traveling southeast from your main base at Lookout Landing. It’s coordinates are 0564, -0657, 0061.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It is quite a massive lake, and you’ll find several schools of fish swimming inside the pond. Instead of jumping into the water and catching Hyrule Bass one by one, you can use shoot an Electric Arrow at the general area of the animals. You can create this elemental projectile by fusing an electric-type material, like Shock Fruits, with your arrow by pressing the Up button on your D-pad.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Be careful not to shoot it too close to you if you’re in the water, or you’ll get shocked. If your aim is correct, several fish will float on the surface, and you can swim close to grab them. I suggest shooting toward the aquatic plants that grow in the pond since the fish usually like to hang around them.

Besides catching Hyrule Bass, you may also get several Staminoka Bass while fishing in the Bottomless Pond. Unlike Hyrule Bass, which only restores health, Staminoka Bass can regenerate stamina when cooked properly.

That’s the end of our guide about farming Hyrule Bass in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before you leave, consider checking out other TOTK guides on Twinfinite. We can even tell you how to find the rare and precious Hearty Bass, which can increase your maximum hearts when cooked!

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts