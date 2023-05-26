Where To Get and Use Hearty Bass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Among the many items, foodstuffs and materials available throughout Hyrule, Hearty Bass might get lost in the wealth of content. They’re a very useful item in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom though, so where can you find Hearty Bass and how do you use them?

How To Get Hearty Bass in Zelda: TOTK

Like in Breath of the Wild, Hearty Bass can be used in recipes or fused with other items to augment their performance.

You’d be forgiven for expecting the fish to populate the rivers of Hyrule, but they’re actually most commonly found on TOTK’s Sky Islands. Specifically, players should visit the West Hebra Sky Archipelago and Necluda Sky Archipelago. Both offer players multiple Bass, even if the latter does require players to have unlocked the Zora Armor.

To catch the Hearty Bass, players should shoot them with an arrow to kill them. After this, dive into the water to collect the fish. If you use explosives – like Bomb Flowers – to kill them, you will wind up with Roasted Bass, which don’t offer the same effects. In short, use the most traditional of fishing methods.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Eating them raw is a valid use, offering Link a couple of hearts. However, it’s better cooked, where it offers full HP recovery and gives you temporary yellow hearts. It can also be used to upgrade armor, like the aforementioned Zora’s set.

It’s described in game as follows: This large fish lives near the water’s edge. Its sizable body can store a lot of nutrients. When used in cooking, it’ll restore all your hearts and increase your maximum hearts.

That’s everything to know about getting and using Hearty Bass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything TOTK, including every coking recipe you can use Hearty Bass in, stick with us right here.

