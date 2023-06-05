Tenbez Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Plenty of shrines exist on the ground in Zelda: TOTK, but some are hiding among the sky islands above, such as the Tenbez Shrine. This one in particular will test your timing more than anything. If you can’t find it, that’s okay. Our guide will teach you where to find and how to solve the Tenbez Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tenbez Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To start your journey to the Tenbez Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to first access the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. It doesn’t have an elaborate puzzle like the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, so it’s just a matter of getting there. It’s at the coordinates ‘-2319, 3066, 0443.’

Reach the Tenbez Shrine. I’ve outlined the path you’ll take, so use the screenshot as a reference. You’ll find large platforms and Zonai devices to fly from island to island. I suggest bringing Zonai Charges; it takes a lot of energy to fly from the East Hebra Sky Archipelago to the North Lomei Castle Top Floor. Turn on low gravity at the right moment. In the shrine, wait for the boulder to reach the right launcher, then give the glowing switch a whack. This turns on low gravity, helping the boulder reach the target above. Loot the hidden chest. With low gravity still on, stand on the right launcher to reach the hidden chest on the other side, below the target. Drop down from the ledge to the launcher below to reach the Shrine of Light. Turn off low gravity at the right moment. There’s another target to hit. You’ll find another switch to alter gravity and a launcher. Wait for the boulder from the previous room. Hit the gravity switch just as it floats over the cage, so that it falls and hits the target below.

That’s all there is to solving the Tenbez Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s one of the more straightforward puzzles in TOTK, but fun nonetheless getting to mess with gravity. Before you head off, don’t forget that the Taninoud Shrine isn’t far off from your location!

