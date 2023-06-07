Connect with us

Serutabomac Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
Serutabomac Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Ascend has so much potential.
The shrines in Zelda: TOTK are honestly a lot of fun, and that includes the Serutabomac Shrine. They’re like miniature testing grounds for Link’s new abilities, and oftentimes I use the solutions to puzzles out in the open world. If you know Ascend inside and out, then here’s how to solve the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Serutabomac Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Getting to the Serutabomac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is actually quite simple. You’ll be starting your journey from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, which you’ll already have access to by the time you have the paraglider.

how to reach serutabomac shrine in zelda tears of the kingdom
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Serutabomac Shrine is located at the back of Hyrule Castle. Pop your paraglider at the height of your launch and make a wide berth around back. It wouldn’t hurt to have some stamina food, too, given the distance you’ll be going.

  1. Place the metal tile on the bars and use Ascend.

    With Ultrahand, lift the tile up to the bars so that it creates a flat surface. Using Ascend, reach the ledge above.

    place the metal tile on the bars and use ascend

  2. Create an ‘L’ out of the metal tiles, then use Ascend.

    Take the smaller tile and attach it to the longer tile at a 90-degree angle. Prop it against the wall and you’ll have a flat surface to Ascend to.

    create an l shape with the metal tiles

  3. Create a ‘C’ out of the metal tiles to reach the hidden chest.

    You’re creating the same basic shape in the previous step, only with an extra surface along the bottom to protect you from the floor spikes.

    create a c shape with the tiles to reach serutabomac shrine hidden chest

  4. Rearrange the pieces to create two flat surfaces.

    Now, break apart your creation and remake the ‘C’, only this time the longest tile should rest on the bars. Use Ascend to reach the shrine of light.

    rearrange the tiles to create two flat surfaces

And that’s that: how to solve the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Since you’re already near Hyrule Castle, you might as well paraglide down to the Kyononis Shrine if you haven’t been that way yet. If so, then you’ll find dozens of shrine guides using the links below!

