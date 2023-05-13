Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kyononis Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many different Shrines for Link to discover located all throughout the Hyrule world map. By entering and solving the puzzles inside these Shrines, Link can acquire Light of Blessing which he can then exchange to increase his max health and stamina. If you’re wonder how to solve the Kyononis Shrine, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything there is to know about how to solve the Kyononis Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Kyononis Shrine Puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Kyononis Shrine puzzle is one of the easier Shrine puzzles to complete in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and focuses on teaching Link the skills of combat. Through completion of Kyononis Shrine, you will learn some extra battle techniques such as attacking, dodging, and backflips, all of which come in handy during certain scenarios.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To begin, follow the path to the first, main room of the Shrine and head towards the Construct you can see in the near distance. As you approach, this enemy Construct will sense your presence and activate.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To begin, you will get a prompt explaining the controls for a Side Hop. After you have read these instructions over, you will need to dodge the Construct’s attacks by using Side Hop. (ZL to target the enemy + L to strafe + X to jump)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you successfully time a Side Hop against the enemy Construct’s attack, you will get a prompt to counter with Link’s Flurry Rush ability. Quickly hit the Y button to time this counter and deal a lot of damage.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will now receive instructions for how to perform a Backflip in battle. Once again, you will need to time a Backflip against the Construct’s attack and then counter with Link’s Flurry Rush ability.

With Backflips out of the way, you will receive instructions for how to Parry in combat. The Construct will be hurling attacks in your direction, and you’ll need to perform a successful Parry. To do this, you must have a Shield equipped and then be looking at your opponent while holding your shield with ZL.

As your opponent attacks you, hit the A button just before the attack lands to Parry and create an opening. You can follow up with more attacks to deal a lot of damage to enemies.

Lastly, you will need to perform a Charged Attack on the enemy Construct. Simply hold down the Attack button to wind up your swing, and then release to perform the attack. This will defeat the construct, leaving behind a Construct Bow and 1x Zonai Charge for you to grab and add to your inventory.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The gates to the other side will then open, allowing you to pass through. Now all you need to do is interact with the statue at the end to mark the Shrine as complete and receive another Light of Blessing. There’s also a chest at the end here that you can open to receive a Zonaite Sword. This Sword has increased power when fused with Zonai Devices.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Kyononis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content by scrolling down and looking through our related links.

Related Posts