Is Zelda Evil in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

Princess Zelda, the series’ iconic eponymous character, plays another major role in the events and narrative of Tears of the Kingdom. However, some of her apparent actions are not in keeping with what we’ve come to expect from the series’ protagonist. So is Zelda evil in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and how can her devious actions be explained?

**The below article, explaining whether Zelda is evil in Tears of the Kingdom, will contain some spoilers, so only read on if you’re happy to have some story details and plot points revealed.**

Is Zelda Evil in Tears of the Kingdom?

No, Zelda is not evil in Tears of the Kingdom. She’s still the same kind-hearted and fundamentally good character we’ve come to know and love from previous Zelda iterations.

The reason plenty of players are questioning whether she’s evil is because, throughout Tears of the Kingdom’s story, Zelda can be found near to the scene of a number of shady and sinister occurrences. A number of NPCs throughout the game’s story also recount stories of Zelda acting out of character or giving orders that harm her population.

This raises the question of whether she’s being controlled by an evil force, namely Ganondorf. She is not though, and the sightings of Zelda are revealed to be fakes.

Completing the Tears of the Dragon side quests reveal Zelda’s real memories. Specifically, number 7, ‘Sonia is Caught by Treachery’, reveals that the Zelda incarnations players and NPCs have been seeing is actually “a creature under Ganondorf’s command”.

Working through more of the narrative also reveals that Zelda is awaiting Link’s need for the Master Sword, confirming again that her eerie appearances have been Ganondorf’s doing throughout.

That’s all there is to know about whether Zelda is evil in Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on Nintendo’s 2023 title, including how much damage the Master Sword does and where the Divine Beasts have gone, stick with us on Twinfinite.

