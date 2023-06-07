How to Get to Thunderhead Isles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces numerous sky islands that Link can explore during his journey. Although most of them are accessible from the beginning, others will be covered by elemental barriers that prevent players from approaching. If you want to know how to get to the Thunderhead Isles in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you the best way to reach this sky island.

Reaching Thunderhead Isles in Zelda: TOTK

Even though you can force yourself to reach the Thunderhead Isles at the start of the game, the proper time to visit this sky island is after you’ve finished several story missions. You must complete the Regional Phenomenon main missions, enter Hyrule Castle, and investigate the Ring Ruin in Kakariko Village.

Afterward, you will be tasked to locate the Charged armor set, which you must wear to complete a ritual that removes the thunderclouds in the sky. Once you obtain the gear, you can go to Dracozu Lake’s tail, located at these coordinates 0668, -2744, 0014.

Then, you will need to put one Zonai Charge on the small stone altar inside the ancient structure. A short cutscene will play where the thunderclouds surrounding the Thunderhead Isles disappear, allowing you to see the sky island clearly.

You can now teleport to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and launch yourself toward the recently revealed Thunderhead Isles. To reach the entrance, you will need to spend around one and a quarter of the stamina wheel for gliding. I suggest bringing some stamina-replenishing items, such as the Energizing Elixir, to ensure that you don’t fall to the ground halfway.

You may also want to equip the Lightning Helm when visiting the Thunderhead Isles. Although the thunderclouds covering the area are gone, constant thunderstorms will still plague this sky island. If you don’t wear the Lightning Helm, you won’t be able to use any metal weapon, or you’ll get hit by lightning.

That’s everything you need to know about reaching the Thunderhead Isles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, be sure to check out the links below this article.

