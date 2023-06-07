How To Get Charged Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features various types of gear that Link can equip to make him more powerful. Among them is the Charged armor set that gives you an attack buff in stormy weather. If you want to know how to obtain this unique gear, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you their exact locations.

Zelda: TOTK Charged Armor Set Location

Unfortunately, the Charged armor set is locked behind a wall of story missions that you must complete first. You will need to finish all four of the Regional Phenomena main quests, visit the Hyrule Castle, and examine the Ring Ruin in Kakariko Village.

Afterward, the game will direct you to go to Dracozu Lake in Faron, and you must meet up with Tauro at these coordinates 0969, -2532, 0008. The man will be standing inside an ancient structure that holds the chest containing the Charged Shirt.

You can speak to Tauro, who will inform you that you must find the two other pieces of equipment to perform the ritual. The mural nearby will give you a hint in the form of a riddle, but it basically says that the Charged armor set can be found at Dracozu Lake.

Here are their locations:

Charged Shirt : 1002, -2538, 0013

: 1002, -2538, 0013 Charged Trousers : 0956, -2705, 0012

: 0956, -2705, 0012 Charged Headdress: 0983, -2827, 0012

All of the pieces of gear will be hidden inside ancient chambers that you can discover by following the river. A thunderstorm will plague the area, so you may want to equip non-metal weapons or wear the Lightning Helm to avoid getting hurt by lightning.

That’s the end of our guide on how to get the Charged armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more TOTK articles that you may want to check out via the links below. For example, you may also want to grab the powerful and stylish Frosbite armor set that gives you an attack bonus in cold weather.

