How to Get Lightning Helm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Breath of the Wild, you can obtain the Lightning Helm, which lets you become invulnerable to electricity. You may wonder if it’s possible to acquire this powerful equipment that can make exploring during a thunderstorm easier in the sequel. The answer to that is yes, and this guide can tell you how to get the Lightning Helm in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lightning Helm Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can obtain the Lightning Helm by visiting the Yiga Clan’s main base in the Gerudo Desert. To enter the hideout, you must equip the complete set of Yiga armor, which you can obtain from the three Yiga Clan branches.

Once you’re inside the base, you can take the left path and continue walking until you find a Blademaster standing on top of a wooden structure. The Lightning Helm will be placed on a pedestal beside him, and you must complete several combat challenges to obtain this gear.

The rule is simple; you have to defeat a certain number of Yiga Footsoldiers within one minute using any method. Unfortunately, you won’t get the Lightning Helm immediately and must progress through three stages with increasing difficulties. Here is the detail:

Stage 1 : Defeat three enemies to obtain the Yiga Fabric.

: Defeat three enemies to obtain the Yiga Fabric. Stage 2 : Defeat six enemies to get the Earthwake Manual.

: Defeat six enemies to get the Earthwake Manual. Stage 3: Defeat nine enemies to receive the Lightning Helm.

Except for the first attempt, you will need to spend 100 Rupees each time you try this mini-game. I suggest saving your game before you start the challenge, so you can retry endlessly without emptying your wallet.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the Lightning Helm in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content below, so consider checking them out before claiming this powerful equipment.

