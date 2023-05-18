How to Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Into the cave!
Except for the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, other buildings you visit will present you with unique puzzles you must solve to access the terminal. Some of them are quite straightforward, but others may make you scratch your head. If you want to know how to unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you the steps to do it.
Accessing Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Although you can enter the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, the terminal won’t work during your first visit. The technician who can repair the device will be trapped underground, and you can hear his voice coming from the Popla Foothills North Well.
Even though you can jump down and talk to Elemerson, you won’t be able to free him from this side. You must travel south from the tower until you reach the cliff’s edge and see an abandoned house. After you jump down, you will be able to discover a cave entrance, which you must enter to locate the trapped man.
Freeing Elmerson from the cage is very simple. You just need to stand on top of the switch on the ground, and the bars will be lifted. The man will thank you and give you 50 Rupees from the chest he found during his escapades.
You can continue exploring the cave, but you can also return to the Skyview Tower. Instead of slowly climbing back up, you can use the Ascend ability to surface beside the structure instantly. Elmerson will fix the terminal, and you can finally activate the building to update your map and unlock the fast-travel point.
That is everything you need to know about unlocking the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to access this structure, consider checking out other Zelda content on Twinfinite via the links below.
