How to Get to Ruins From the Age of Legends in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

On your travels across the epic world of Hyrule Kingdom, you’ll stumble upon plenty of secrets to discover and distinct locations to add to your map. Many are easy enough to find, but some are off the beaten track and may need a little more brainwork. Case in point: Many players out there are wondering how to get to Ruins from the Age of Legends in Zelda: TOTK. If you’re in the same boat, worry not. Here’s what you need to know.

Where to Find Ruins From the Age of Legends in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, if you’re looking for this specific destination, you’re likely on the main quest to Find the Fifth Sage. Following a battle against Phantom Ganon in Hyrule Castle, you’ll be tasked to investigate the “Ruins from the Age of Legends.”

But where is this mysterious place as the game doesn’t actually offer you any discernible waypoint marker? Well, the clue is in the name, as the ruins the description is referring to are actually the Flying Ring Ruins, which are just north of Kakariko Village (1814, -0940, 0112).

Once you arrive at Kakariko Village (Necluda region), head to the northern part of the area and you’ll come to a path with a chap called Calip waiting at the entrance. Basically, he’ll turn you away and tell you that Princess Zelda has ordered everyone to steer clear of the Ring Ruins.

Fortunately, Tauro and Paya are also waiting nearby, and they are much more helpful. After chatting with them, they’ll give you the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest and you’ll be able to proceed to the Ruins from the Age of Legends. Simply use the Ascend ability to reach the ruins in the sky.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get to Ruins from the Age of Legends in Zelda: TOTK. For more, here’s how to get Biggoron’s Sword and how much damage the Master Sword does. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below.

