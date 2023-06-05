How to Get Biggoron’s Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can find all sorts of armor sets and weapons from other Zelda games. Among them is the iconic Biggoron’s Sword that the Hero of Time uses in Ocarina of Time. If you want to know how to obtain this legendary weapon in TOTK, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you its exact location.

Biggoron’s Sword Location in Zelda: TOTK

You can get Biggoron’s Sword by jumping into the Skull Lake Chasm in the Deep Akkala region. This unique lake is located on the northeast side of Hyrule and will have two holes as its eyes. You will need to use your Paraglider to reach the right eye and enter the hole into the Depths.

Inside the Akkala House of Bones, you will discover several sleeping Stalkoblins and Stalizalfos that will immediately wake up when you land. There is also a slumbering Stalnox, which will stay asleep until you defeat the regular enemies. Unfortunately, you can’t just grab Biggoron’s Sword and teleport away because the chest will only unlock once you have killed all opponents in the arena.

Since the area will be pitch-black when you arrive, I suggest throwing a Giant Brightbloom Seed to light up the surrounding. Luckily, fighting this group of monsters is quite easy compared to beating King Gleeok to obtain the Cap of Twilight.

To fully kill the Stalkoblins and Stalizalfos, you must destroy their heads to prevent the monsters from reassembling themselves. On the other hand, defeating the Stalnox is slightly more tricky since you have to shoot its massive eye to stun the creature temporarily. When the monster is dying, its red eye will drop to the ground, and you must destroy it before the Stalnox picks it up again.

Once all the enemies are gone, a short cutscene will play where the chest unlocks itself, letting you acquire the legendary Biggoron’s Sword from Ocarina of Time. The weapon has 36 attack power and can be purchased from the Bargainer Statues if you break it.

That’s everything you need to know about Biggoron’s Sword location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more guides covering how to obtain other legendary weapons and armor sets in TOTK. So be sure to check them out before leaving.

