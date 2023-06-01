How to Get Twilight Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom, like Breath of the Wild before it, features a huge amount of combat gear, weapons, items and foodstuffs for players to collect, fuse and utilize as they progress. Armor are especially useful, with the best in high demand. Here’s how to get the full Twilight Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Twilight Armor Piece Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s Armor Sets are diverse – in their aesthetics and the bonuses they offer players. It’s certainly worth trying to acquire a good mix, with each offering bonuses that can help Link in certain battles, regions or against particular bosses.

One is the Twilight Armor Set which, like the majority of TOTK armors, consists of three different pieces. These are:

Cap of Twilight (Head Piece)

Tunic of Twilight (Chest Piece)

Trousers of Twilight (Leg Piece)

Each is ascertained through slightly different means but don’t worry – we’ve outlined precisely how to get each Twilight Armor piece in the table below.

Twilight Armor Piece How To Unlock / Where To Get Effect Cap of Twilight Unfortunately, the Cap is guarded by a King Gleeok in the Depths. Begin at the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower just north of the Lost Woods. Head southwest towards the Chasm southeast of Drenan Highlands. This is clearly demarcated on players’ maps. Enter the chasm and land, then head northeast towards the Gleeok. You might need to activate the Nikakik, Katenin or Uukukis Lightroot to illuminate this area if you haven’t already. There’s no way to acquire it without defeating the Gleeok, so take care of the pesky creature and then acquire the Cap of Twilight! +3 Base Defence Tunic of Twilight Enter the Chasm southeast of Sinatanika Shrine in the East Akkala Plains. One in, head southeast towards Rist Mine and past the Obsidian Frox waiting for you. Pass through Rist Mine’s large cavern, ensuring to keep your eyes peeled for loot and enemies. Once you’re at the far side of the mine’s cavern, you’ll locate a Chest holding the Tunic of Twilight. +3 Base Defence Trousers of Twilight Go to the Domizuin Shrine in the Akkala Highlands, then head southeast for the South Akkala Plain Chasm. After entering the chasm, head north to the Ancient Underground Fortress. Work your way past (or through) the creatures lurking and locate the Chest in the Fortress at coordinates 3318, 1506, -0856. Open the Chest and acquire the Trousers of Twilight! +3 Base Defence

That’s everything to know about locating, getting and using the Twilight Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The entire set is among the easier to acquire in Tears of the Kingdom. You can check out every armor location and their bonuses with our handy guides.

