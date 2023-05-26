All Armor Set Bonuses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

One of the most enjoyable parts of Breath of the Wild was exploring the world to find every different set of armor. In Tears of the Kingdom, the same is true with over 15 different armor set bonuses to try, you might as well get them all and see which one fits best. Here’s everything you need to know about all armor set bonuses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Armor Set Bonuses

Not every set of armor in Tears of the Kingdom has a bonus for matching up its pieces, but most actually do give the player some kind of buff. Whether it’s something as basic as an attack boost or more out there like making you lose Rupees instead of taking damage, there’s something to fit almost every playstyle.

Armor Set Bonus Effect Applicable Armor Sets None N/A Archaic, Armor of Awakening, Hylian Armor, Royal Guard Armor, The Champion’s Leather, The Soldier’s Armor Attack Up Boosts Atk. Armor of Time, Armor of Twilight, Armor of the Hero, Armor of the Sky, Armor of the Wind, Fierce Deity Armor, Phantom Armor Charge Atk. Stamina Up Boosts Atk & Reduce Stamina usage for charged attacks Barbarian Armor Disguise; Bone Weap. Prof. Stops skeletons from attacking & increases bone weapon damage Radiant Armor, Evil Spirit Armor Night Speed Up Movement speed boost at night only Dark Armor, Stealth Armor, Yiga Clan Armor Stormy Weather Charge Use charged attacks faster in stormy weather & releases electric attack at the end of combos Charged Armor Climbing Jump Stamina Up Decreases stamina use of jumps while climbing Climbing Gear Gloom Attack Resist Grants Link an extra heart while resisting Gloom Depths Armor Shock Damage Resist Reduces electric damage taken Desert Voe Armor Hot Weather Charge Use charged attacks faster in hot weather & releases fire attack at the end of combos Ember Armor Fireproof Protects from getting caught on fire Flamebreaker Armor Slip Resistance Prevents slipping while climbing wet and slippery surfaces Froggy Armor Cold Weather Charge Use charged attacks faster in cold weather & releases ice attack at the end of combos Frostbite Armor Impact Proof Take no fall damage Glide Armor Shining Steps Drops glowing petals as you walk to illuminate dark areas Miner’s Armor Rupee Padding Lose Rupees instead of Hearts when you get hit Mystic Armor Lightning Proof Take no electric damage Rubber Armor Unfreezable You cannot be frozen Snowquill Armor Swim Dash Stamina Up Decreases stamina used while dashing in the water Zora Armor

That’s all there is to know about all armor set bonuses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s already a relatively long list, but we’ll update it if DLC adds some new sets in the future.

About the author

Omar Banat Omar is a UofM Duluth graduate who is obsessed with Smash Bros. Video games are life, but life is not video games. Playing Games Since: 1991, Favorite Genres: Puzzle, Platformer, Action-Adventure (mainly Metroidvanias) More Stories by Omar Banat

Related Posts