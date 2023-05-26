Connect with us

All Armor Set Bonuses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo
All Armor Set Bonuses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s dangerous to go alone without these armor set bonuses.
One of the most enjoyable parts of Breath of the Wild was exploring the world to find every different set of armor. In Tears of the Kingdom, the same is true with over 15 different armor set bonuses to try, you might as well get them all and see which one fits best. Here’s everything you need to know about all armor set bonuses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Armor Set Bonuses

Not every set of armor in Tears of the Kingdom has a bonus for matching up its pieces, but most actually do give the player some kind of buff. Whether it’s something as basic as an attack boost or more out there like making you lose Rupees instead of taking damage, there’s something to fit almost every playstyle.

Armor Set BonusEffectApplicable Armor Sets
NoneN/AArchaic, Armor of Awakening, Hylian Armor, Royal Guard Armor, The Champion’s Leather, The Soldier’s Armor
Attack UpBoosts Atk.Armor of Time, Armor of Twilight, Armor of the Hero, Armor of the Sky, Armor of the Wind, Fierce Deity Armor, Phantom Armor
Charge Atk. Stamina UpBoosts Atk & Reduce Stamina usage for charged attacksBarbarian Armor
Disguise; Bone Weap. Prof.Stops skeletons from attacking & increases bone weapon damageRadiant Armor, Evil Spirit Armor
Night Speed UpMovement speed boost at night onlyDark Armor, Stealth Armor, Yiga Clan Armor
Stormy Weather ChargeUse charged attacks faster in stormy weather & releases electric attack at the end of combos Charged Armor
Climbing Jump Stamina UpDecreases stamina use of jumps while climbingClimbing Gear
Gloom Attack ResistGrants Link an extra heart while resisting GloomDepths Armor
Shock Damage ResistReduces electric damage takenDesert Voe Armor
Hot Weather ChargeUse charged attacks faster in hot weather & releases fire attack at the end of combosEmber Armor
FireproofProtects from getting caught on fireFlamebreaker Armor
Slip ResistancePrevents slipping while climbing wet and slippery surfacesFroggy Armor
Cold Weather ChargeUse charged attacks faster in cold weather & releases ice attack at the end of combos Frostbite Armor
Impact ProofTake no fall damageGlide Armor
Shining StepsDrops glowing petals as you walk to illuminate dark areasMiner’s Armor
Rupee PaddingLose Rupees instead of Hearts when you get hitMystic Armor
Lightning ProofTake no electric damageRubber Armor
UnfreezableYou cannot be frozenSnowquill Armor
Swim Dash Stamina UpDecreases stamina used while dashing in the waterZora Armor

That’s all there is to know about all armor set bonuses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s already a relatively long list, but we’ll update it if DLC adds some new sets in the future.

Omar Banat

