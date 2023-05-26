Connect with us

All Armor and Their Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link and Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom
Image Source: Nintendo
All Armor and Their Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

All armor locations in TOTK.
Armor is integral to combat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the best armors upgradable and offering bonuses to defence. However, with so many to track down and equip, it can be difficult to know where to look and which to use. Here’s all Armors and their locations in Zelda: TOTK.

All Armor Locations in Zelda: TOTK

As will be familiar to any Tears of the Kingdom players, armor pieces are typically broken down into three categories: Helmets, Chest Pieces and Leg Pieces. We’ve split up the armor pieces accordingly, including detailing their locations in Hyrule and whether they’re part of a set.

All Zelda: TOTK Armor Head Pieces

Armor PieceLocationEffectSet
Amber EarringsCara at Gerudo ShelterIncreased DefenceN/A
Ancient Hero’s AspectCompleting all 152 Shrines+12 Armor Rating (when equipped as part of the full Set)Ancient Hero Set
Barbarian HelmRobred Dropoff CaveIncreased AttackBarbarian Set
Bokoblin MaskTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinLower damage taken from Bokoblins and Link can blend in with BokoblinsN/A
Cap of the HeroAncient Observation Deck West, part of the Abandoned Lurelin MineArmor IncreaseHero’s Armor Set
Cap of the SkyNorth Biron Snowshelf CaveIncreased Cold ResistanceN/A
Cap of the WildHebra Dark SkeletonArmor IncreaseArmor of the Wild Set
Cap of the WindTingel IslandArmor IncreaseArmor of the Wind Set
Cap of TimeAbandoned Hebra MineArmor IncreaseTime Armor Set
Cap of TwilightDefeat boss near Drenan Highlands ChasmArmor IncreaseTwilight Armor Set
Cece HatComplete Cece’s questsArmor IncreaseN/A
Charged HeaddressDracozu LakeStormy Weather Attack IncreaseCharged Armor Set
Climber’s BandanaPolymus Mountain CaveImproved Climb SpeedClimbing Armor Set
Dark HoodPray at fourth Bargainer StatueArmor IncreaseDark Armor Set
Desert Voe HeadbandSaula at Kara Kara BazaarIncreased Heat ResistanceDesert Voe Armor Set
Diamond’s CircletStarlight Memories Shop in Gerudo TownAttack IncreaseN/A
Ember HeaddressYunoboCo HQ South CaveHot Weather Attack IncreaseEmber Armor Set
Evil Spirit MaskComplete South Lomei Prophecy QuestIncreased StealthEvil Spirit Armor Set
Fierce Deity MaskSkull Lake CaveArmor IncreaseFierce Deity Armor Set
Flamebreaker HelmetGoron City Armor ShopFlame GuardFlamebreaker Armor Set
Froggy HoodComplete all Quests for the Lucky Clover GazetteSlip ResistanceFroggy Armor Set
Frostbite HeaddressLake Kilsie CaveCold Weather AttackFrostbite Armor Set
Glide MaskComplete the Valor Island Dive CeremonyIncreased Skydive MobilityGlide Armor Set
Hood of the DepthsPray at the fifth Bargainer StatueGloom Damage ResistanceArmor of the Depths Set
Horriblin MaskTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinLower damage taken from HorriblinN/A
Hylian HoodLookout Landing Armor ShopArmor IncreaseHylian Armor Set
Korok MaskChest in Lost WoodsAlert when a Korok is nearbyN/A
Lightning HelmetComplete Yiga Blademaster challenges after acquiring Yiga Armor SetLightning ProofN/A
Lizalfos MaskTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinLower damage taken from LizalfosN/A
Lynel MaskTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinLower damage taken from LynelsN/A
Majora’s MaskDefeat Lynels in the Floating ColosseumEnemies cannot detect Link as easilyN/A
Mask of AwakeningThundra Plateau CaveArmor IncreaseAwakening Armor Set
Midna’s HelmetDefeat enemies at Lone Island ColosseumGloom ResistanceN/A
Miner’s MaskAbandoned Kara Kara MineGlows in the darkMiner Armor Set
Moblin MaskTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinLower damage taken from MoblinsN/A
Mystic HeadpieceTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinRupee PaddingMystic Armor Set
Opal EarringsStarlight Memories Shop in Gerudo TownImproved Swim SpeedN/A
Phantom HelmetPuffer Beach Overhead CaveAttack IncreasePhantom Armor Set
Radiant MaskArmor Shop in Kakariko VillageGlows in the dark & causes skeleton enemies to spawnRadiant Armor Set
Ravio’s HoodDefeat enemies at Secluded ColosseumIncreases sideway climbingN/A
Royal Guard CapZelda’s Room at Hyrule CastleArmor IncreaseRoyal Guard Armor Set
Rubber HelmSarjon Woods CaveShock ResistanceRubber Armor Set
Ruby CircletCara at Gerudo ShelterCold ResistanceN/A
Sapphire CircletCara at Gerudo ShelterHead ResistanceN/A
Sheik’s MaskSouth Lomei LabyrinthArmor IncreaseN/A
Snowquill HeaddressBrazen Beak in Rito VillageCold ResistanceSnowquill Armor Set
Soldier’s HelmetHyrule CastleArmor IncreaseSoldier’s Armor Set
Stealth MaskKakariko Village Armor SetStealth IncreaseStealth Armor Set
Tingle’s HoodStatue of the Eighth HeroineArmor IncreaseTingle Armor Set
Topaz EarringsStarlight Memories in Gerudo TownShock ResistanceN/A
Vah Medoh Divine HelmBiron Snowshelf CaveCold ResistanceN/A
Vah Naboris Divine HelmWest Gerudo Underground RuinsShock ResistanceN/A
Vah Rudania Divine HelmLizard’s BurrowFlame GuardN/A
Vah Ruta Divine HelmBeneath Zora’s DomainImproved Swim SpeedN/A
Well-Worn Hair BandBottom of Hateno Village WellNoneN/A
Yiga MaskInside Yiga Clan HideoutStealth IncreaseYiga Armor Set
Zant’s HelmetDefeat enemies at Scorching ColosseumUnfreezableN/A
Zonaite HelmetComplete Lightcast Island PuzzleEnergy IncreaseZonaite Armor Set
Zora HelmetFloating Scales Island CaveImproved Swim SpeedZora Armor Set

All Zelda: TOTK Armor Chest Pieces

Armor PieceLocationEffectSet
Ancient Hero’s ArmorCompleting all 152 Shrines+12 Armor Rating (when equipped as part of the full Set)Ancient Hero Set
Archaic TunicPondside Cave on Sky IslandArmor IncreaseArchaic Armor Set
Barbarian ArmorCrenen Hills CaveIncreased AttackBarbarian Armor Set
Champion’s LeathersHyrule Castle Throne RoomArmor IncreaseChampion’s Armor Set
Charged ShirtDracozu LakeStormy Weather Attack IncreaseCharged Armor Set
Climbing GearNorth Hyrule Plain CaveImproved Climb SpeedClimbing Armor Set
Dark TunicPray at first Bargainer StatueArmor IncreaseDark Armor Set
Desert Voe SpaulderSecret Shop in Gerudo TownHeat ResistanceDesert Voe Armor Set
Ember ShirtGoronbi River CaveHot Weather Attack IncreaseEmber Armor Set
Evil Spirit ArmorComplete Lomei Labyrinth Island ProphecyIncreased Stealth & Bone Weapon Proficiency IncreaseEvil Spirit Armor Set
Fierce Deity ArmorAkkala Citadel Ruins Summit CaveArmor IncreaseFierce Deity Armor Set
Flamebreaker ArmorGoron City Armor ShopFlame GuardFlamebreaker Armor Set
Froggy SleeveComplete all Quests for the Lucky Clover GazetteSlip ResistanceFroggy Armor Set
Frostbite ShirtBrightcap CaveCold Weather AttackFrostbite Armor Set
Glide ShirtComplete the Courage Island Dive CeremonyIncreased Skydive MobilityGlide Armor Set
Hylian TunicLookout Landing Armor ShopArmor IncreaseHylian Armor Set
Lobster Island ShirtSunken Chest in Korne BeachHeat ResistanceN/A
Mystic RobeTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinRupee PaddingMystic Armor Set
Phantom ArmorTamio River Downstream CaveAttack IncreasePhantom Armor Set
Radiant ShirtArmor Shop in Kakariko VillageGlows in the dark & causes skeleton enemies to spawnRadiant Armor Set
Royal Guard UniformGuard’s Chamber at Hyrule CastleArmor IncreaseRoyal Guard Armor Set
Rubber ArmorWhistling Hill CaveShock ResistanceRubber Armor Set
Snowquill Tunic Rito Village Armor ShopCold ResistanceSnowquill Armor Set
Soldier’s ArmorHyrule CastleArmor IncreaseSoldier’s Armor Set
Stealth Chest GuardKakariko Village Armor ShopStealth IncreaseStealth Armor Set
Tingle’s ShirtSolve Puzzle at Dueling Peaks South CaveArmor IncreaseTingle Armor Set
Tunic of AwakeningRuins right of Ancient ColumnsArmor IncreaseAwakening Armor Set
Tunic of MemoriesFind All 6 Bargainer StatuesArmor IncreaseMemories Armor Set
Tunic of the DepthsPray to the Bargainer Statue for the first timeArmor IncreaseArmor of the Depths Set
Tunic of the HeroEast Dueling Canyons MineArmor IncreaseHero’s Armor Set
Tunic of the SkyMinshi GroveArmor IncreaseSky Armor Set
Tunic of the WildGerudo Dark SkeletonArmor IncreaseWild Armor Set
Tunic of the WindCuho Canyon MineArmor IncreaseWind Armor Set
Tunic of TimeNear Lindor Canyon MineArmor IncreaseTime Armor Set
Tunic of TwilightRist MineArmor IncreaseTwilight Armor Set
Yiga ArmorKonba at Akkala Ancient Tech LabStealth IncreaseYiga Armor Set
Zonaite WaistguardSecret room behind Yansamin ShrineEnergy IncreaseZonaite Armor Set

All Zelda: TOTK Armor Leg Pieces

Armor PieceLocationEffectSet
Trousers of TimeNear Gerudo Summit ChasmArmor IncreaseTime Armor Set
Ancient Hero’s TrousersCompleting all 152 Shrines+12 Armor Rating (when equipped as part of the full Set)Ancient Hero Set
Archaic LegwearRoom of AwakeningArmor IncreaseArchaic Armor Set
Archaic Warm GreavesCave by Gutanbac ShrineCold ResistanceN/A
Barbarian Leg WrapsWalnot Mountain CaveIncreased AttackBarbarian Armor Set
Charged TrousersRuin at Dracozu LakeStormy Weather Attack IncreaseCharged Armor Set
Climbing BootsUpland Zorana ByroadImproved Climb SpeedClimbing Armor Set
Dark TrousersPray at second Bargainer StatueArmor IncreaseDark Armor Set
Desert Voe SpaulderSecret Shop in Gerudo TownHeat ResistanceDesert Voe Armor Set
Ember TrousersCephla Lake CaveHot Weather Attack IncreaseEmber Armor Set
Fierce Deity BootsAncient Tree Stump Cave in Mount DaphnesArmor IncreaseFierce Deity Armor Set
Flamebreaker BootsGoron City Armor ShopFlame GuardFlamebreaker Armor Set
Froggy LeggingsComplete all Quests for the Lucky Clover GazetteSlip ResistanceFroggy Armor Set
Frostbite TrousersHebra Headspring CaveCold Weather AttackFrostbite Armor Set
Gaiters of the DepthsPray at third Bargainer StatueGloom ResistanceArmor of the Depths St
Glide TightsComplete the Bravery Island Dive CeremonyIncreased Skydive MobilityGlide Armor Set
Hylian TrousersLookout Landing Armor ShopArmor IncreaseHylian Armor Set
Miner’s TrousersHylia Canyon MineGlow in the darkMiner Armor Set
Mystic RobeTrade Bubbul Gems to KoltinRupee PaddingMystic Armor Set
Phantom GreavesAncient Altar RuinsAttack IncreasePhantom Armor Set
Radiant TightsArmor Shop in Kakariko VillageGlows in the dark & causes skeleton enemies to spawnRadiant Armor Set
Royal Guard BootsKing’s Study at Hyrule CastleArmor IncreaseRoyal Guard Armor Set
Rubber TightsHoron Lagoon CaveShock ResistanceRubber Armor Set
Sand BootsSecret Shop in Gerudo TownSand Speed IncreaseN/A
Snow BootsSecret Shop in Gerudo TownSnow Speed IncreaseN/A
Snowquill Trousers Rito Village Armor ShopCold ResistanceSnowquill Armor Set
Soldier’s GreavesHyrule CastleArmor IncreaseSoldier’s Armor Set
Stealth TightsKakariko Village Armor ShopStealth IncreaseStealth Armor Set
Tingle’s TightsCape Cales Cliffbase CaveArmor IncreaseTingle Armor Set
Trousers of AwakeningColosseum RuinsArmor IncreaseAwakening Armor Set
Trousers of the HeroNorth of Abandoned Hebra MineArmor IncreaseHero’s Armor Set
Trousers of the SkyCrenel Canyon MineArmor IncreaseSky Armor Set
Trousers of the WildsAkkala House of BonesArmor IncreaseWild Armor Set
Trousers of the WindCresia Pit MineArmor IncreaseWind Armor Set
Trousers of TwilightNear South Akkala Plains ChasmArmor IncreaseTwilight Armor Set
Yiga TightsAliza at Yiga Clan Maritta BranchStealth IncreaseYiga Armor Set
Zonaite ShinguardsComplete Puzzle near Sokkaa Sky ArchipelagoEnergy IncreaseZonaite Armor Set
Zora GreavesComplete A Token of Friendship Quest after the Water TempleIncreased Swim SpeedZora Armor Set

That’s all Armor locations, requirements and effects in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on TOTK, including specific guides to armor sets like Frostbite and Royal Guard, stick with us here at Twinfinite.

Joe Craven

Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United.

