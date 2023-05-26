All Armor and Their Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Armor is integral to combat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the best armors upgradable and offering bonuses to defence. However, with so many to track down and equip, it can be difficult to know where to look and which to use. Here’s all Armors and their locations in Zelda: TOTK.

All Armor Locations in Zelda: TOTK

As will be familiar to any Tears of the Kingdom players, armor pieces are typically broken down into three categories: Helmets, Chest Pieces and Leg Pieces. We’ve split up the armor pieces accordingly, including detailing their locations in Hyrule and whether they’re part of a set.

All Zelda: TOTK Armor Head Pieces

Armor Piece Location Effect Set Amber Earrings Cara at Gerudo Shelter Increased Defence N/A Ancient Hero’s Aspect Completing all 152 Shrines +12 Armor Rating (when equipped as part of the full Set) Ancient Hero Set Barbarian Helm Robred Dropoff Cave Increased Attack Barbarian Set Bokoblin Mask Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Lower damage taken from Bokoblins and Link can blend in with Bokoblins N/A Cap of the Hero Ancient Observation Deck West, part of the Abandoned Lurelin Mine Armor Increase Hero’s Armor Set Cap of the Sky North Biron Snowshelf Cave Increased Cold Resistance N/A Cap of the Wild Hebra Dark Skeleton Armor Increase Armor of the Wild Set Cap of the Wind Tingel Island Armor Increase Armor of the Wind Set Cap of Time Abandoned Hebra Mine Armor Increase Time Armor Set Cap of Twilight Defeat boss near Drenan Highlands Chasm Armor Increase Twilight Armor Set Cece Hat Complete Cece’s quests Armor Increase N/A Charged Headdress Dracozu Lake Stormy Weather Attack Increase Charged Armor Set Climber’s Bandana Polymus Mountain Cave Improved Climb Speed Climbing Armor Set Dark Hood Pray at fourth Bargainer Statue Armor Increase Dark Armor Set Desert Voe Headband Saula at Kara Kara Bazaar Increased Heat Resistance Desert Voe Armor Set Diamond’s Circlet Starlight Memories Shop in Gerudo Town Attack Increase N/A Ember Headdress YunoboCo HQ South Cave Hot Weather Attack Increase Ember Armor Set Evil Spirit Mask Complete South Lomei Prophecy Quest Increased Stealth Evil Spirit Armor Set Fierce Deity Mask Skull Lake Cave Armor Increase Fierce Deity Armor Set Flamebreaker Helmet Goron City Armor Shop Flame Guard Flamebreaker Armor Set Froggy Hood Complete all Quests for the Lucky Clover Gazette Slip Resistance Froggy Armor Set Frostbite Headdress Lake Kilsie Cave Cold Weather Attack Frostbite Armor Set Glide Mask Complete the Valor Island Dive Ceremony Increased Skydive Mobility Glide Armor Set Hood of the Depths Pray at the fifth Bargainer Statue Gloom Damage Resistance Armor of the Depths Set Horriblin Mask Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Lower damage taken from Horriblin N/A Hylian Hood Lookout Landing Armor Shop Armor Increase Hylian Armor Set Korok Mask Chest in Lost Woods Alert when a Korok is nearby N/A Lightning Helmet Complete Yiga Blademaster challenges after acquiring Yiga Armor Set Lightning Proof N/A Lizalfos Mask Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Lower damage taken from Lizalfos N/A Lynel Mask Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Lower damage taken from Lynels N/A Majora’s Mask Defeat Lynels in the Floating Colosseum Enemies cannot detect Link as easily N/A Mask of Awakening Thundra Plateau Cave Armor Increase Awakening Armor Set Midna’s Helmet Defeat enemies at Lone Island Colosseum Gloom Resistance N/A Miner’s Mask Abandoned Kara Kara Mine Glows in the dark Miner Armor Set Moblin Mask Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Lower damage taken from Moblins N/A Mystic Headpiece Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Rupee Padding Mystic Armor Set Opal Earrings Starlight Memories Shop in Gerudo Town Improved Swim Speed N/A Phantom Helmet Puffer Beach Overhead Cave Attack Increase Phantom Armor Set Radiant Mask Armor Shop in Kakariko Village Glows in the dark & causes skeleton enemies to spawn Radiant Armor Set Ravio’s Hood Defeat enemies at Secluded Colosseum Increases sideway climbing N/A Royal Guard Cap Zelda’s Room at Hyrule Castle Armor Increase Royal Guard Armor Set Rubber Helm Sarjon Woods Cave Shock Resistance Rubber Armor Set Ruby Circlet Cara at Gerudo Shelter Cold Resistance N/A Sapphire Circlet Cara at Gerudo Shelter Head Resistance N/A Sheik’s Mask South Lomei Labyrinth Armor Increase N/A Snowquill Headdress Brazen Beak in Rito Village Cold Resistance Snowquill Armor Set Soldier’s Helmet Hyrule Castle Armor Increase Soldier’s Armor Set Stealth Mask Kakariko Village Armor Set Stealth Increase Stealth Armor Set Tingle’s Hood Statue of the Eighth Heroine Armor Increase Tingle Armor Set Topaz Earrings Starlight Memories in Gerudo Town Shock Resistance N/A Vah Medoh Divine Helm Biron Snowshelf Cave Cold Resistance N/A Vah Naboris Divine Helm West Gerudo Underground Ruins Shock Resistance N/A Vah Rudania Divine Helm Lizard’s Burrow Flame Guard N/A Vah Ruta Divine Helm Beneath Zora’s Domain Improved Swim Speed N/A Well-Worn Hair Band Bottom of Hateno Village Well None N/A Yiga Mask Inside Yiga Clan Hideout Stealth Increase Yiga Armor Set Zant’s Helmet Defeat enemies at Scorching Colosseum Unfreezable N/A Zonaite Helmet Complete Lightcast Island Puzzle Energy Increase Zonaite Armor Set Zora Helmet Floating Scales Island Cave Improved Swim Speed Zora Armor Set

All Zelda: TOTK Armor Chest Pieces

Armor Piece Location Effect Set Ancient Hero’s Armor Completing all 152 Shrines +12 Armor Rating (when equipped as part of the full Set) Ancient Hero Set Archaic Tunic Pondside Cave on Sky Island Armor Increase Archaic Armor Set Barbarian Armor Crenen Hills Cave Increased Attack Barbarian Armor Set Champion’s Leathers Hyrule Castle Throne Room Armor Increase Champion’s Armor Set Charged Shirt Dracozu Lake Stormy Weather Attack Increase Charged Armor Set Climbing Gear North Hyrule Plain Cave Improved Climb Speed Climbing Armor Set Dark Tunic Pray at first Bargainer Statue Armor Increase Dark Armor Set Desert Voe Spaulder Secret Shop in Gerudo Town Heat Resistance Desert Voe Armor Set Ember Shirt Goronbi River Cave Hot Weather Attack Increase Ember Armor Set Evil Spirit Armor Complete Lomei Labyrinth Island Prophecy Increased Stealth & Bone Weapon Proficiency Increase Evil Spirit Armor Set Fierce Deity Armor Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave Armor Increase Fierce Deity Armor Set Flamebreaker Armor Goron City Armor Shop Flame Guard Flamebreaker Armor Set Froggy Sleeve Complete all Quests for the Lucky Clover Gazette Slip Resistance Froggy Armor Set Frostbite Shirt Brightcap Cave Cold Weather Attack Frostbite Armor Set Glide Shirt Complete the Courage Island Dive Ceremony Increased Skydive Mobility Glide Armor Set Hylian Tunic Lookout Landing Armor Shop Armor Increase Hylian Armor Set Lobster Island Shirt Sunken Chest in Korne Beach Heat Resistance N/A Mystic Robe Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Rupee Padding Mystic Armor Set Phantom Armor Tamio River Downstream Cave Attack Increase Phantom Armor Set Radiant Shirt Armor Shop in Kakariko Village Glows in the dark & causes skeleton enemies to spawn Radiant Armor Set Royal Guard Uniform Guard’s Chamber at Hyrule Castle Armor Increase Royal Guard Armor Set Rubber Armor Whistling Hill Cave Shock Resistance Rubber Armor Set Snowquill Tunic Rito Village Armor Shop Cold Resistance Snowquill Armor Set Soldier’s Armor Hyrule Castle Armor Increase Soldier’s Armor Set Stealth Chest Guard Kakariko Village Armor Shop Stealth Increase Stealth Armor Set Tingle’s Shirt Solve Puzzle at Dueling Peaks South Cave Armor Increase Tingle Armor Set Tunic of Awakening Ruins right of Ancient Columns Armor Increase Awakening Armor Set Tunic of Memories Find All 6 Bargainer Statues Armor Increase Memories Armor Set Tunic of the Depths Pray to the Bargainer Statue for the first time Armor Increase Armor of the Depths Set Tunic of the Hero East Dueling Canyons Mine Armor Increase Hero’s Armor Set Tunic of the Sky Minshi Grove Armor Increase Sky Armor Set Tunic of the Wild Gerudo Dark Skeleton Armor Increase Wild Armor Set Tunic of the Wind Cuho Canyon Mine Armor Increase Wind Armor Set Tunic of Time Near Lindor Canyon Mine Armor Increase Time Armor Set Tunic of Twilight Rist Mine Armor Increase Twilight Armor Set Yiga Armor Konba at Akkala Ancient Tech Lab Stealth Increase Yiga Armor Set Zonaite Waistguard Secret room behind Yansamin Shrine Energy Increase Zonaite Armor Set

All Zelda: TOTK Armor Leg Pieces

Armor Piece Location Effect Set Trousers of Time Near Gerudo Summit Chasm Armor Increase Time Armor Set Ancient Hero’s Trousers Completing all 152 Shrines +12 Armor Rating (when equipped as part of the full Set) Ancient Hero Set Archaic Legwear Room of Awakening Armor Increase Archaic Armor Set Archaic Warm Greaves Cave by Gutanbac Shrine Cold Resistance N/A Barbarian Leg Wraps Walnot Mountain Cave Increased Attack Barbarian Armor Set Charged Trousers Ruin at Dracozu Lake Stormy Weather Attack Increase Charged Armor Set Climbing Boots Upland Zorana Byroad Improved Climb Speed Climbing Armor Set Dark Trousers Pray at second Bargainer Statue Armor Increase Dark Armor Set Desert Voe Spaulder Secret Shop in Gerudo Town Heat Resistance Desert Voe Armor Set Ember Trousers Cephla Lake Cave Hot Weather Attack Increase Ember Armor Set Fierce Deity Boots Ancient Tree Stump Cave in Mount Daphnes Armor Increase Fierce Deity Armor Set Flamebreaker Boots Goron City Armor Shop Flame Guard Flamebreaker Armor Set Froggy Leggings Complete all Quests for the Lucky Clover Gazette Slip Resistance Froggy Armor Set Frostbite Trousers Hebra Headspring Cave Cold Weather Attack Frostbite Armor Set Gaiters of the Depths Pray at third Bargainer Statue Gloom Resistance Armor of the Depths St Glide Tights Complete the Bravery Island Dive Ceremony Increased Skydive Mobility Glide Armor Set Hylian Trousers Lookout Landing Armor Shop Armor Increase Hylian Armor Set Miner’s Trousers Hylia Canyon Mine Glow in the dark Miner Armor Set Mystic Robe Trade Bubbul Gems to Koltin Rupee Padding Mystic Armor Set Phantom Greaves Ancient Altar Ruins Attack Increase Phantom Armor Set Radiant Tights Armor Shop in Kakariko Village Glows in the dark & causes skeleton enemies to spawn Radiant Armor Set Royal Guard Boots King’s Study at Hyrule Castle Armor Increase Royal Guard Armor Set Rubber Tights Horon Lagoon Cave Shock Resistance Rubber Armor Set Sand Boots Secret Shop in Gerudo Town Sand Speed Increase N/A Snow Boots Secret Shop in Gerudo Town Snow Speed Increase N/A Snowquill Trousers Rito Village Armor Shop Cold Resistance Snowquill Armor Set Soldier’s Greaves Hyrule Castle Armor Increase Soldier’s Armor Set Stealth Tights Kakariko Village Armor Shop Stealth Increase Stealth Armor Set Tingle’s Tights Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave Armor Increase Tingle Armor Set Trousers of Awakening Colosseum Ruins Armor Increase Awakening Armor Set Trousers of the Hero North of Abandoned Hebra Mine Armor Increase Hero’s Armor Set Trousers of the Sky Crenel Canyon Mine Armor Increase Sky Armor Set Trousers of the Wilds Akkala House of Bones Armor Increase Wild Armor Set Trousers of the Wind Cresia Pit Mine Armor Increase Wind Armor Set Trousers of Twilight Near South Akkala Plains Chasm Armor Increase Twilight Armor Set Yiga Tights Aliza at Yiga Clan Maritta Branch Stealth Increase Yiga Armor Set Zonaite Shinguards Complete Puzzle near Sokkaa Sky Archipelago Energy Increase Zonaite Armor Set Zora Greaves Complete A Token of Friendship Quest after the Water Temple Increased Swim Speed Zora Armor Set

That’s all Armor locations, requirements and effects in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on TOTK, including specific guides to armor sets like Frostbite and Royal Guard, stick with us here at Twinfinite.

