How to Get the Sword of the Hero in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sword of the Hero is a legendary weapon that was wielded by an ancient hero in the first Zelda game. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this iconic and nostalgic sword is hidden in the expansive underground area, making locating this gear difficult without help. Luckily, we can tell you its exact location and the best path to take to reach the area!

Zelda: TOTK the Sword of the Hero Location

The Sword of the Hero is hidden inside a chest in the Dalite Grove in Hyrule Ridge Depths (-0249, -1136, -0547). You can reach this location by jumping into the Yiga Clan Hideout Chasm (-3427, -1345, 0326) near the Rotsumamu shrine in Gerudo Highlands. Once you’re in the Depths, you can glide south and activate the Umamustor Lightroot to light up the surrounding area.

Since the elevation in this zone varies greatly, I recommend building a Hover Bike to make traversing the underground easier. You can create this vehicle by fusing a Steering Stick and two Fans.

The low number of Zonai devices makes the Hover Bike very battery efficient, but this vehicle can be quite difficult to ride. You may accidentally hit structures and falls down the first time you attempt to control the Hover Bike.

In fact, it took me many trials and errors before I got the hang of riding this vehicle. However, once you can control the Hover Bike, you can explore the Depths to your heart’s content without worrying about Gloom and annoying cliffs.

When you’re done building your vehicle, you have to head northeast until you reach the Muzasu Lighroot (-2140, -0883, 0543) underneath the Usazum shrine. With the surrounding area lit up, you can finally see the Dalite Grove south of the Lighroot.

You will encounter several Evermeans inside the forest, but you can safely ignore them by sprinting away. Your objective is to find the hollow stump of a massive tree at the center of the Dalite Grove. It is visible on the map and appears as a broken circle.

Inside the giant tree hollow, you will discover a chest with an Evermean guarding it. You can defeat the monster using any melee weapons, but you can also set it ablaze with Fire Arrows. Once the enemy is dead, you can unlock the chest to obtain the legendary weapon.

The Sword of the Hero is a one-handed weapon with 17 points of base attack and can be considered one of the best swords in the game. Unfortunately, it can still break, but you can purchase it from the Bargainer Statues for 100 Poes.

Besides obtaining the Sword of the Hero, you can also get another legendary weapon in Tears of the Kingdom. The White Sword of the Sky is a weapon once wielded by the Hero of the Sky in Skyward Sword and can be acquired by completing a chain quest from the Goddess Statues!

