How to Get White Sword of the Sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Like Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features various weapons and items referencing previous titles in the Zelda series. Besides obtaining the Dusk Bow from Twilight Princess, you can also acquire the White Sword of the Sky from Skyward Sword by completing a hidden chain quest. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to get the White Sword of the Sky in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK White Sword of the Sky Location

You can obtain the White Sword of the Sky by offering Dragons Claws to the three sacred springs in Hyrule and restoring the toppled Mother Goddess Statue. Here are the details:

Spring of Power – Dinraal’s Claw

The first spring you must locate is the Spring of Power in the Akkala region. You will need to offer Dinraal’s Claw to the goddess statue by throwing the material into the water.

To obtain a dragon‘s claw, you must approach the mystical creature and shoot one of its feet with your bow. The material will most likely drop to the ground, and you must chase after it before it despawns. Please be careful not to accidentally kill yourself by diving straight to your death.

Spring of Wisdom – Naydra’s Claw

Next, you must visit the Spring of Wisdom beside Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. The area will be freezing, and you may need to drink a Cold Resistance potion or wear the Snowquill armor set to survive the temperature. Like the previous spring, you will need to offer the Naydra’s Claw by throwing it into the water.

Spring of Courage – Farosh’s Claw

The last sacred site you must discover is the Spring of Courage, located southeast of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. The statue will ask you to bring one Farosh’s Claw to help it restore the Mother Goddess Statue.

Mother Goddess Statue – The Forgotten Temple of Time

After you’ve fulfilled the three goddess statues’ requests, you can return to the Forgotten Temple of Time located southeast of the Snowfield Stable. If you’ve unlocked the Mayausiy shrine, you can teleport to the structure to discover the restored Mother Goddess Statue.

She will thank you for your help and grant you the legendary White Sword of the Sky with 24 attack power. If you break or lose the weapon, you can simply provide three Dragon Claws to the three sacred springs again to obtain another copy.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to obtain this legendary weapon, consider checking out other TOTK articles on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

