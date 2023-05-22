Image Source: Nintendo

Among the countless different treasures and mysteries to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most thrilling has to be the Legendary Dragons that wander the skies of Hyrule. Just as they were in Breath of the Wild, they are not only a sight to behold, but conquering all of them yields some very special rewards. If you’re not sure how to track down these majestic creatures, here are all Legendary Dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Track Down the Legendary Dragons in Zelda: TOTK

Knowing how to find these rare dragons may not initially be obvious, particularly depending on how you’ve chosen to explore Hyrule so far. However, the method to discovering them is actually rather simple.

They are all constantly flying around somewhere on the map, either up in the sky or even underground, and each of them has their own specific flight pattern that you can then track down and use to pinpoint their locations. Of course, once you find one of the dragons the next challenge is knowing how to climb onto it and retrieve those high-quality material rewards.

How to Obtain Materials From the Legendary Dragons in Zelda: TOTK

When you manage to find one of the dragons soaring along its designated path, the next hurdle is making your way onto the back of the beast and acquiring your desired materials from it. Since each of them wields a different elemental power, you’ll need to be mindful of what gear and weapons you have on hand before approaching. Otherwise you may be in for a world of hurt.

These are the possible items you can get from a dragon, depending on where you strike it:

If you strike the dragon’s horn, you will thus receive (Dragon’s) Horn.

If you decide to hit the body, you will get dragon scales.

If you strike the mouth, you will get a Shard of (Dragon’s) Fang

If you go for the front or back legs, you’ll obtain (Dragon’s) Claw

Shard Spikes, a special item, will be found somewhere on the dragon’s back. There’s no need to strike it anywhere for it to appear, just pick it up.

All Legendary Dragon Locations in Zelda: TOTK

There are a total of four dragons to find around the vast Hyrule map, and you’ll need to track each of them down according to their preset flight paths.

While they never despawn for any reason, unlike in Breath of the Wild, their location on the designated route is not synced to the 24 hour game clock. So you will have to contend with their positions being completely randomized at any time, rather than being able to predict where they’re be at a particular time.

Dragon #1: Farosh

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Farosh is a lightning-elemental dragon that is one of the more difficult ones to track down. Its flight path, which is in the southwestern area of the map, draws it away from most major settlements.

It can be found soaring over the Gerudo Desert, Canyon, as well as Lake Hylia before it dives back down into the Hills of Baumer Chasm. In a circular pattern, it’ll re-emerge out from the East Gerudo Chasm. The best vantage points to spot the dragon from are either the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower or the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Farosh will fire lightning strikes at anyone who comes close, and it will keep the air around it in a constant storm. Therefore, before you attempt to land it you need to remove any equipment that is conductive (e.g. any metal weapons) and consume any shock-resistant meals you have on hand. The Rubber Armor set can be of great use here.

Dragon #2: Naydra

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Naydra is an ice dragon that wields a variety of frosty attacks, so you’ll need to prepare for the cold this time around. Its flight path takes it in a circle in the southeastern section of the map, again both above ground and down through the Depths.

It first emerges from the Lanayru Snowfield Chasm near the top of Mount Lanayru, before heading south around Necluda and then up around Kakariko and Hateno before diving back down into the East Hill Chasm. The best vantage points to approach it from are either the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower or the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

Naydra also launches a flurry of ice-elemental attacks as you approach it, flinging balls of ice and freezing the air around it. Therefore you’ll want to equip cold-resistant armor and eat some meals that also help buff that same resistance.

Dragon #3: Dinraal

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Dinraal is the wielder of fire, and he can be found circling the skies in the northeastern section of the map, both above and below ground. Be sure to bring your fire-resistance buffs this time so you don’t burn to a crisp.

His flight path has him emerge from the East Akkala Plains Chasm before floating around the Eldin mountain ranges of the area, particularly the volcano of Death Mountain before diving back down into the Drenan Highlands Chasm to the west of the Lost Woods.

Dinraal shoots massive fireballs whenever you approach them and superheats the air around them. We highly recommend bringing some prepared elixirs and of course fire-resistant armor and meals that boost said buff. The Flame Guard Armor from Goron City is a particularly good choice here.

Dragon #4: The Light Dragon

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Light Dragon is a unique addition to Tears of the Kingdom. Its flight path is utterly massive, taking it around literally the entire circumference of the map. Thankfully it doesn’t dive underground anywhere. It’s also passive in nature, so it doesn’t attack Link when he approaches.

While you won’t have to battle it, tracking down the Light Dragon is a challenge in itself, for obvious reasons. You’ll need to make use of many of the Skyview Towers around Hyrule, as it flies higher than the other dragons do. You can also fast travel to a Sky Realm Shrine and dive down onto the beast from there.

While acquiring all of the usual high-quality material items from the dragon, there is also particularly magnificent weapon to retrieve from its head. It’s none other than the Master Sword.

That concludes our guide to all Legendary Dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope that you found this useful in tracking down all of these mythical beasts. Let us know what you like most about the game so far.

