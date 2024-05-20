How to Open All Puzzle Boxes in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Among the puzzles you’ll come across in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes are the puzzle boxes in the gallery. There are nine puzzle boxes in this room, the solution to each of which is hidden in one of the numbered doors throughout the hotel. Here’s how to unlock every puzzle box in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

How to Unlock the Puzzle Boxes in the Exhibition

There are a few steps you’ll need to take before you can tackle the puzzle boxes in earnest. First of all, you’ll need to unlock the room where they’re hidden. Head to the exhibition on the second floor, and in the first room you’ll see a statue of a head and a grid. In five of the boxes on the grid are the letters N, O, R, Z, and E. Rearranging these letters gives you the name Renzo, which pops up around the hotel.

Go to the door to the right of the statue. It’s locked, but there’s a keypad next to it with nine buttons. All you need to do is press the buttons with the letters in them in the correct order to spell the word Renzo. If you do it correctly, the door will open to a room named Exhibition (Boxes). This room has nine different puzzle boxes, each with a pattern on it. The pattern will match one of the numbered rooms throughout the hotel. Rooms 2014, 1847, and 2014 aren’t included in this puzzle, however each of the doors that are included are locked.

Quiz Club Maze

Luckily, all of the keys can be found in the same place. Unfortunately, this place is the Quiz Club Maze. Unlocking the Maze itself involves solving two puzzles, and the Maze is tricky to navigate. Throughout the maze are the Quiz Club members, each of whom will ask you a question. Getting the question wrong results in death, so be sure to save beforehand.

Throughout the maze are a series of broken windows, and at each one a woman will offer you one of the keys to the various rooms. You don’t need to complete the whole maze all at once, as there are a series of doors dotted around through which you can return to the real world. However, it’s worth getting as far as possible, as returning to the Quiz Club will bring you back to where you left off.

All Puzzle Box Solutions in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

With the keys in hand, visit each of the nine rooms in turn. It’s worth making a note of the pattern on each door before you enter.

In each room is a mixed-media art piece which will include a camera, TV, or Projector. Solving the puzzle will reveal both the correct buttons to press and the order to press them in. The order will always be the same as the room number.

1932

The camera in this room has a number on each side. Each one is visible when you point the camera at a specific shape. Examine each shape, exit the camera screen, and make a note of which ones the camera is facing when the numbers 1,9,3, and 2 are visible. These are the shapes you’ll need to press on the puzzle box.

1938

This room has ten statues of numbers and ten abstract paintings. Each painting has a grey square. You need to find the painting where the grey square is the same size as the numbers 1, 9, 3, and 8. The issue is that the camera is in a set position. The best way to do it is to zoom in on the numbers you need in turn, and then pan through the paintings until you find the square that fits within the viewfinder.

1948

In this room, you’ll have a projector and teb film cans. Put reels 1, 9, 4, and 8 in the projector and make a note of whether the square that appears is on the right or left, as well as the direction it’s spinning. Make a note of the position of the numbers 1, 9, 4, and 8 relative to the TV.

1953

In this room, there is a television and ten statues. You need to change the TV channel to 1, 9, 5, and 3, and the TV will show an image of a different statue. You have to figure out which statue is being displayed on each channel. The good news is that there are arrows on the floor in front of each statue signifying the camera angle.

1957

For this one, you’ll have a camera and ten paintings. Each camera only has the bottom half of a number. Turn the camera to any painting and then move the camera up to see a hidden painting with the second half. Combine the two, and make a note of their locations.

1960

Take the camera in this room and examine the statues. Each statue will take the shape of a number when viewed from the right angle. Take the camera and make a note of the positions of the numbers 1,9,6, and 0. You’ll need to press the corresponding buttons on the puzzle box. For the best view, it’s best to take a step as far back as possible.

1962

This room has sculptures of numbers and shapes. Pick up the camera and examine the numbers, making a note of which shape is behind them. Keep in mind that the 9 and 6 are the same number viewed from different angles, as are the 5 and 2.

1973

This room has a camera on a track and ten abstract paintings on the walls. When you look through the camera you’ll notice a diagonal red mark. All you have to do is move the camera along the track, zooming in and out, and make a note of which paintings allow you to make 1, 9, 7, and 3.

1982

In this room is a TV. When you turn it on you’ll see an image of a TV and some numbers spinning around. Press the corresponding buttons on the puzzle box in that order.

Your reward for opening each of the puzzle boxes is a series of book pages, which expand on the mysterious backstory of Lorelei Weiss, an artist whose name pops up throughout the game. Lorelei was responsible for both the puzzle boxes and the puzzles you need to solve to open them.

