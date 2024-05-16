How to Unlock All Document Tubes in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

As you progress through the hotel in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, you’ll come across a number of document tubes. These round cases hold maps of the different floors, which prove invaluable as you navigate the hotel. Here’s how to unlock every document tube in Loreli and the Laser Eyes.

How to Unlock Every Document Tube in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

First, you’ll need to find the clue that tells you what you need to know for each individual document tube. You’ll find the Architect’s Notes in the Architect Studio in the basement.

Each document tube has a different architect’s name on it. To open it, you’ll need to check the corresponding name in the architect’s sketches to see each of their designs. In each design is a puzzle – the solution to the puzzle is the code you need.

Andre Plahn

This one is fairly simple. You’ll need to estimate the cost of the design. Each module has a value of 20. By counting the modules you should get 11, for a total of 220. However, that’s not quite the right answer. The clue reads that the design should be symmetrical, and comparing the left and right sides of the image will show that there’s space for an extra block on each side. Add these in to get a new total of 260.

Loffe T Vinden

This is another simple one. The design asks you to find the hidden cost. If you look at the compass you’ll notice that the Northern point is angled to the right. Looking at the design with the N pointing up will reveal the number 714 in the walls.

Furste Etasch

For this one, you’ll need to find the least expensive option for creating the design above using the designs below, with the caveat that the designs can’t be rotated. While the lower two designs will combine to create the correct design for a cost of 980, there’s a cheaper way to create it. By combining the second and fourth designs on the top row with the middle design on the bottom, you can create it for 950.

Kjell Are

For this document tube, you’ll need to calculate the area of the design. While it looks like 81 times 9 (729) you’ll notice that the question mark is upside down. Following this logic, you’ll notice the numbers are too. Simply multiply 18 by 6 to get the correct answer, 108.

Trediev Wojnink

For this code, you’ll need to report the cost of the design above. You’ll notice five different options for the right side and another five for the left. Each has a different price and slight differences. You’ll need to find the correct option for the left and right sides and combine their costs. Count the windows and spires in each image and you’ll get 195 for the left side, and 400 on the right, for a total of 595.

Those are all the document tube solutions for you to progress! For more on the game, check out what we thought of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes in our review.

