Traversing the mysterious hotel in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes can be a challenge, but unlocking the various shortcuts around the hotel can make it significantly easier to fast travel. Here’s how to unlock all shortcut solutions in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Beware of spoilers for the answers!

How Do Lorelei and the Laser Eyes Shortcut Solutions Work?

Each of the shortcuts in the hotel has a dial lock preventing you from using it. All you have to do is turn the dial to the correct number, but there are no clues on the bolts themselves, at least at first. Instead, each one has a number and the name S.C. Bolt.

The good news is that the puzzles you’ll need to solve are easy to find. All you have to do is head to the Library – First Floor and investigate the Book About Numbers. This book is titled S.C. Bolt’s Number Puzzles Volume 1 and has twenty different puzzles to solve. The first page has the word “Shortcut” underlined.

All you have to do is check the number on the door and then compare it to the corresponding puzzle. Solve that puzzle, and you’ll get the code you need.

The issue is that while the puzzle solutions are static, they’re in a random order. We’ve written the question down, as opposed to the number, so you can browse accordingly.

All Shortcut Solutions

What is the least amount of turns needed to reach the X? There’s no fancy trick here, all you’ll have to do is count the number of turns. The answer is 42.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the black bar? (Directions) The trick here is to imagine the compass as a clock. If North is 12 (0), then South would be 6 (30). East and West would therefore be 3 (15) and 9 (45) for a total of 60.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden in the underlined sentence? The trick here is that the words themselves don’t matter. You’ll notice that each of the preceding sentences has four words, and you need to count the dots in each word. The number you need to use is 44.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the black bar? All you need to do here is pay attention to the bolded letters and count their places in the alphabet. For example, R is 18 and E is 5, which is why they create 185. You’ll need to do the same for R (18) and O (15). We already have the first and last digits, so the missing number is 81.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Can you find the hidden number? This might look like a maze, but in fact it’s just a jumble of shapes. All you need to do is find the number hidden within it: 3.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What is X plus Y plus Z? The trick here is to realize that you’re shown all of the numbers you’ll need to figure out the solution in the first two images. You’ll also need to know that opposite sides of a dice will always add up to 7. Using this logic, you’ll see that X equals 2, Y equals 1, and Z equals 5. Add them together and you’ll get 8.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What number did the strange man mean? To solve this riddle, you need to imagine a clock, with 0 as 12. Now, we need to go forward 210 degrees – you’ll hit 7.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What is (square square diamond) minus (square diamond square) plus (diamond square)? This is a tricky one, and it might be easier to imagine it as an equation, with the square and diamond each corresponding with a specific digit. The square represents a 4, while the diamond is a 2. The trick is that the numbers double each time: 1024, 2048, 4096, 8192. With this logic, the sum becomes 442 – 424 +24, giving you a total of 42.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the black bar? This puzzle consists of a string of numbers, with a black box hiding two of them. The trick here is to realize that each of the numbers are squared numbers – that is the product of a number multiplied by itself. The preceding numbers are 1 (1×1), 4 (2×2), 9 (3×3), and 16 (4×4). Following that logic, the missing number is 25.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the black bar? Here, you’ll need to compare the first two digits in the other numbers to the second pair. In each set, the second pair is the inverse of the first. The digits corresponding to the number we need are 09, so enter 60.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What is X plus Y? All you need to do is imagine a clock. The first line points to where 5 and 11 would be (25 and 55), while the second line points to 2 and 8 (10 and 40). As a vertical line, X and Y will add up to 30.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What was the code? The trick here is that the shortcut solution is right in the riddle itself. The numbers 3 and 2 are present, and adults have 32 teeth, so simply put in 32.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is the symbol on the right? The horizontal lines here represent how a number can be made. Tracing the lines in the examples, it’s possible to create the numbers below them. There’s only one possible solution for the rightmost image: 74.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the black bar? Here, you simply need to find the logic of the door numbering. There are eight doors, with 0 as the highest number and 315 as the highest. Once you realize the numbers always increase by 45 you’ll realize there’s only one possible solution: 90.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

How many coins do I have? The logic here can be a bit tricky, but there’s only one possible solution. The total number in your left hand has to equal half the total, while the right has to hold half that again. You should have twelve coins in your left hand, with the other twelve divided between the hat and the right hand. This gives you a total of 24.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the question mark? This is the simplest puzzle of them all. Your first instinct will be to find the number hidden behind the black bar, but ignore that instinct. You’ll need the number behind the question mark, so simply compare it to the numbers before and after. For us, the solution was 16.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What is Y minus X? The trick here is to realize that the numbers in each box add up to 100. Y is on its own, so we know that’s 100, which also means we can ignore it entirely. While you can work out the solution the long way around, the fastest route is to add up the numbers in the box with X. You’ll end up with 78.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

What number should go in the last shape? This one is deceptively simple. The first number you need is the number of sides on the outer shape, and the second is the number of sides on the inner shape. The code you need is 67.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number should go in the bottom shape? You can ignore the shapes here entirely. There are a few solutions here, but the simplest is to count the dots: Notice how the second shape has two lines moved to the right. The bottom shape has one dot, which means you need to move one line. This gives you the solution 64.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Which number is hidden behind the black bar? Given the number of times Roman numerals have come up, you might be tempted to use them here, but there’s a simpler shortcut solution: calculate the angle. The L is a right angle, which translates to 90 degrees.

Image Source: Annapurna Interactive via Twinfinite

Those are all the shortcut solutions in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes! For more, here’s our guide for every poster door in the game and how to unlock every document tube.

