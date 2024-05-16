How to Solve the Poster Puzzles in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Throughout the hotel in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes you’ll come across a series of doors with posters next to them. These doors are locked, so you’ll need to use the posters to decipher the code needed to open them. Here’s how to solve all Poster Puzzles in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

How to Unlock All Poster Doors in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

The number you need for a Poster Door will always be based on each film’s release date. You’ll find all of the release dates in room 2014. Just go through the doorway to the left of the old woman to see all of the video cases. Examine them all one by one to get their respective release dates.

The Ace of Hearts – Examining the poster will show the text upside down. To unlock this door, you have to invert the release date of 1952 to get the code – 2561. Un Animale Terrible and Adieu, Tblisi: Another simple puzzle. The posters are together with a plus sign between them. Simply add the release dates together (1950 + 1962) and you’ll get the code, 3912. The Etymologist’s Dream and Automobile: Again, there are two posters here. Examining each one will show only the second half of each title. Take the second half of each release date: 1959 and 1954, to get the code: 5954. A Dog Like Any Other Dog: Examine this poster and you’ll see that the text has been reversed. Just do the same to the release date to get the code 7591. Canzone dell’Oceano: This one can be a bit tricky to figure out. If you examine the poster, you’ll see it split into four. Next to it, you’ll see another set of posters labeled I, II, III, and IV. To make matters worse, the film posters have been jumbled up. Your goal is to figure out how the film posters correspond to the release date (1948). Then, compare the film posters with the numerals to get the order. The top right film poster represents the bottom left quarter of the title, so we know this has to be the third digit: 4. The next poster is the top left section of the title, so we know this has to be 1. Keep following this logic and you’ll get the number 4189.

