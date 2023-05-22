Mayausiy Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Building Blocks challenge features a series of Ultrahand-related objectives, resembling the gameplay to that of Tetris. You’ll have to put your logic skills to the test with this complex puzzle to claim a few rewards for your long journey. So, if you are currently stuck on this quest, we’ll show you how to solve the Mayausiy shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

TOTK Mayausiy Shrine Puzzle Solution

To reach the Mayausiy shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you must go to the Forgotten Temple between the Hebra and Eldin regions. You can find this temple at the coordinates ‘-1198, 2538, -0084.’

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You may have an easier time locating the Forgotten Temple during the Dragon’s Tears main quest, where you’ll meet Impa next to the shrine at the coordinates ‘-1175, 2578, -0084.’

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When players first enter the destination, they must utilize the L-shaped blocks on the right side to fill in the empty spaces of the object near it. As a result, your finished product should look like this:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The initial doorway will now be unlocked, and you can go through it to take down an enemy Construct in the next room. Once there, you can position another L-shaped block on one of the items to make a stair-like platform in order to reach a chest on the right.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Players will be awarded the Large Zonai Charge at this point, which is a valuable tool that can boost the energy of devices. Now, you can do the same procedure as the first room and fill in the gaps for the block object on the right (you can detach the stairs you made before.) Then, players can rearrange them until the cube is complete.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That last doorway will be unlocked, and you can interact with the green hand to claim your Light of Blessing reward for Link’s stamina or health.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Mayausiy shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Kiuyoyou shrine.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts