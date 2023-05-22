Kiuyoyou Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are so many different Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that it’s easy to stumble upon a random one here or there. If you’re running around the Rowan Plain Southeast of Tabantha Tundra, you’ll come across the Kiuyoyou Shrine stood alone in the open. Here’s how to solve the Kiuyoyou Shrine puzzle and how to get the hidden chest.

Kiuyoyou Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To find the Kiuyoyou Shrine, head to the coordinates -1106, 2087, 0104 in the Rowan Plain North of Central Hyrule. It won’t take much doing to get to it, unlike some other Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. When you first enter the Shrine, you will be faced with a gate and button on the left of the room, a block of ice towards the middle of the room and some jets of flame on the right. Link alone is not heavy enough to press the button, and the ice block is too large to fit in the slot as it is.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Use Ultrahand to bring the block close to the flames so that it melts enough to fit in the slot. You’ll see that the flames are actually covering the target on another large button, but the block of ice melts before it can press it down. This will come into play later, but for now, place the shrunken block on the smaller button to open the gate.

In the next room, you’ll see the bonus chest tucked away on the left just high enough where you can’t climb to reach it, and on the right there is a current of air to take you across the room and to the next area. Use your paraglider to glide up and across the room to where you’ll find a large stone panel next to another ice-block dispenser dropping directly into some more flame jets.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Use Ultrahand to take the stone slab and rotate it so that it blocks the flames from reaching where the ice block will land. When it drops, lift the slab up just enough where some of the fire can hit the block until it is small enough to climb. Then, take the block of ice out of the way of the fire, and slide it down the ramp to use for the bonus chest. Wait for another ice block to drop, take it out of the fire and attach the stone slab to the top of the block. Slide this contraption down the spiked slide and Glide to meet it at the bottom.

To get the bonus chest, take your slightly smaller block of ice and set it at the bottom of the first ledge in front of the chest. Climb up onto that ledge, then use Ultrahand to bring the block onto the same level that you’re on, then climb it again to reach the top and claim your Zonaite Spear.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go ahead and take the block that’s attached to the slab and make sure its rotated with the slab laying flat on top. Bring this over to the jets of fire shooting downwards, block the fire with the slab and let it go; the block will fall, depress the button and the final gate to the statues will open up. Go claim your Light of Blessing, you adventurer you.

That’s all there is for how to solve the Kiuyoyou Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides on Shrines, side quests and more, check out some of the links below.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

Related Posts