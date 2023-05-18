Wao-Os Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although you can find numerous shrines on the surface, you can also discover many inside various caves in Hyrule. One of them is the Wao-os shrine, where you must clear the Level Power challenge to obtain a Light of Blessing. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to find the hidden chest and solve the Wao-os shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Clear Wao-Os Shrine in Zelda: TOTK

The Wao-os shrine can be found by completing the White Bird’s Guidance side quest and discovering the West Lake Totoro cave. The dungeon only consists of one massive chamber, and your goal is to hit the two massive targets before you.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will need to attach the bowl to the white slab and place the ball inside it. Then, you must lift the large cube using Ultrahand and drop it on the edge of the board. The ball should hit the bottom target and unlock a small room containing a wood plank.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Next, you must unstick the bowl from the slab and attach the plank to the edge. Afterward, you can place the bowl and put the ball inside it again. With the board being longer, the ball should be able to land on the upper target and unlock the gate to the statue chamber.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Instead of heading straight to the statue, you can throw Link into the air using the device and drop him on a small platform near the seesaw. The chest will contain a Spicy Elixir that grants you cold resistance for a limited amount of time.

After you claim the extra reward, you can jump back down and use the seesaw again. This time, you can go to the statue room and obtain a Light of Blessing.

That is the end of our guide on how to find the hidden chest and solve the Wao-os shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda articles that you may be interested in reading via the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts