Usazum Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

A few of Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines have their own side quests, such as the Usazum Shrine. Before you can even gain access, you have to follow through to unlock it, just like some of the towers. If you’ve stumbled across this one and aren’t sure what to do, here’s how to solve the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Usazum Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Usazum Shrine isn’t hard to find in Zelda: TOTK, per se, but you won’t see the usual green and teal lights guiding your way. To make the discovery easier, paraglide from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and head to the coordinates ‘-2139, -0873, 0093.’

That puts you right at the base of the Satori Mountain, and north of Dalite Forest. Interacting with the Usazum Shrine will initiate the ‘Satori Mountain Crystal’ side quest. Bring a bunch of arrows, and some Bomb Flowers for good measure because you’ll be going toe-to-toe with a Hinox.

Enter the Satori Mountain Foothill Cave. Face the Usazum Shrine and turn 180 degrees. You’ll see the entrance to the Satori Mountain Foothill Cave, which lines up with the beam of light. Defeat the Hinox. It doesn’t matter which path you take; the cave is a circle. Engage the Hinox when you’re ready. I highly suggest using arrows fused with a Bomb Flower and hitting its eye. This stuns him for a significant amount of time. That’s an opportunity to get in close and finish him off with strong melee attacks. Whack the Bubbulfrog. At the back of the cave, there’s a hollow. Climb into it to find a Bubbulfrog you can whack for another Bubbul Gem. Loot the hidden chest. See the wall at the center of the cave? There’s another hollow you can climb into that houses a chest. It contains 100 Rupees. When you’re ready, carry the crystal back to the Usazum Shrine.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a lot like the Mayam Shrine, but you’re forced to fight the mini-boss. To find more Light of Blessings, check out more shrine guides here at Twinfinite.

