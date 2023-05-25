Rotsumamu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Just before you get to Gerudo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might come across the Rotsumamu Shrine. It’s well-hidden, though, given its location among the mesas and mountains. However, if you’re having trouble finding it, here’s where to locate and how to solve the Rotsumamu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rotsumamu Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Rotsumamu Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, the easiest route is traveling to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and heading directly east. The shrine is found at these coordinates: -3399, -1355, 0335.

If you look on your map, you’ll see Vatorsa Snowfield, Laparoh Mesa, and Sapphia’s Table. The shrine is at the center of the three, underground. You’ll see it positioned in a cavern that you can paraglide down to.

Use the seesaw to reach the ledge above. You don’t have to do anything special. Stand on one end, wait for the seesaw to go up, then sprint to the top. Fuse the heavy barrel to the end of the seesaw. You won’t be able to run the top like you did with the last seesaw. Stick the barrel to the end so that the seesaw is pointing towards the ledge. You’re safe to walk to the top without it tipping to the other side. Snag the hidden chest. Take the flat stone wall and fuse it to the tip of the seesaw (like in the screenshot). Now you can walk across it to reach the hidden chest. You’ll get a nice, shiny Large Zonaite from the chest. Use Ultrahand and Recall to reach the Shrine of Light. Don’t even bother using the cube or the wall. Instead, use Ultrahand on the cubes at the end of the seesaw and lift it up as far as it goes. Let it go and stand on top of the cubes. Use Recall on the seesaw and up you go!

Now that you know how to solve the Rotsumamu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s time to use those Light of Blessing to increase your health and stamina. Of course, if you’re still short a few, you can use the links down below for more shrine guides!

