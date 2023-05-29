How to Get Royal White Stallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Royal White Stallion is one of the legendary horses you can capture in Breath of the Wild. Luckily, for those who didn’t tame this animal in the previous game, you can still catch this beautiful mount in TOTK. Without further ado, here’s the location of the Royal White Stallion in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Royal White Stallion Location

You can find the Royal White Stallion in Akkala Wilds north of Skull Lake. Be careful not to let your guard down once you find him because several large Chu-Chu may pop out of the ground to ambush you.

Once the area is safe, you can approach the horse slowly while crouching. I suggest wearing gear with the Stealth buff, such as the Yiga armor, to reduce your chance of being noticed. However, if you don’t want to bother sneaking around, you can also shoot the stallion with an ice arrow.

You simply need to fuse an ice-type material to your arrow by pressing the Up button on your d-pad. Remember not to use a powerful bow, or you may accidentally kill the horse. When the animal is frozen, you can sprint toward the creature and press A immediately when the ice melts.

The taming process will consume around one and a quarter of stamina wheels. So, you may want to bring some Energizing Elixirs if you haven’t upgraded your stamina container. This concoction consists of three Restless Crickets and one monster part.

The critters can be acquired by cutting down grass outside Lookout Landing, and you can get a monster part from killing enemies. Once the horse is tamed, you can make your way to the East Akkala Stable to register your new mount.

Although the animal may look similar to the Giant White Stallion, this mount has different stats from its massive brethren. The Royal White Stallion boasts four stars for strength, five stars for stamina, and three stars for speed.

You can also equip him with a Towing Harness, making him a viable mount during the Great Fairy chain quests. Unfortunately, it has a wild temperament and may ignore your orders from time to time. Still, the Royal White Stallion is arguably the best horse in the game if you don’t have Epona in TOTK.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the Royal White Stallion in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to capture this horse, consider checking out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

