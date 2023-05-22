All Yiga Clan Hideout Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Time to hunt some Yigas.
If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you may get curious and visit the Yiga Clan hideout in the Gerudo territory. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get in unless you visit the Yiga Clan branches scattered throughout Hyrule. If you need help discovering them, here’s a guide for the Yiga Clan hideout and Yiga armor set locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Yiga Armor Set Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
You can find the Yiga Clan branches in three separate locations. They’re not that difficult to find, but you will encounter two Yiga warriors in each hideout. So make sure that you have proper weapons and armor before entering their bases.
Yiga Clan Hideout #1
The first Yiga hideout is located on the northeast corner of the map in the Akkala region. You may already discover this place when attempting to collect Robie’s Travel Medallion Prototype.
The group has taken over Robbie’s old house, and you must defeat a Yiga Footsoldier and a Yiga Blademaster to enter the building. Once you’ve cleared the area, you can free a kidnapped tailor, who will give you the Yiga Chest Piece.
Yiga Clan Hideout #2
The next hidden base can be found on the west side of the Lost Woods. You must enter a cave surrounded by Yiga stones and defeat the two enemies inside. The Yiga Tights and a seamstress is located in the room above the center chamber.
The document in the hideout hints at the existence of the fourth room, but you can also find a hole in the ceiling that leads to it. Instead of climbing, you can use the Ascend ability to enter the upper room and claim the second piece of the Yiga armor.
Yiga Clan Hideout #3
The Yiga Clan’s third branch is located in the Great Plateau, and if you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you may recognize this place as the Old Man’s Cabin. They’ve placed numerous sharp wooden fences to keep people out, but you can still knock on the door to lure them out.
After winning another battle, you can enter the building and talk to another kidnapped tailor. He will give you the Yiga Mask, which is the last piece of equipment in the set.
Yiga Clan Main Hideout
Once you have the complete Yiga armor set, you can visit the Yiga Clan main hideout, which is located southeast of the Gerudo Highland Skyview Tower. Remember to don the Yiga outfit before knocking on the door, or they won’t let you in.
The Yiga Clan member will assess you briefly but eventually let you enter their base. Here, you will find several shops that sell various items, from Bananas to Zonai vehicles.
That is everything you need to know about the Yiga Clan hideouts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to find these locations, consider checking out other Zelda content on Twinfinite first.
