If you played Breath of the Wild’s DLC, you might remember the Travel Medallion item that allowed you to instantly warp to places of your choosing. Tears of the Kingdom has the same item, but you don’t get them automatically. You must complete some quests first to get the medallions. Here is everything you need to know about how to use travel medallions to respawn at custom locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get Travel Medallions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few things you have to do before you can actually get travel medallions to use. You have to be at the point in the game where you have made it to Lookout Landing and get the Purah Pad camera and sensor.

Once you have your Purah Pad upgraded to use those, Robbie in Hateno Village will direct you to where his old lab was in the Akkala Highlands. If you played Tears of the Kingdom, this was the Ancient Tech Lab in the far northeast of the map.

Enter the lab and head downstairs. One of the chests will contain a travel medallion prototype.

Take this prototype back to Robbie, and he will give you three travel medallions to use.

How to Use Travel Medallions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Using the travel medallions is very simple. All you have to do is open your inventory to the key items page. From here, you can select the medallion and place it nearly anywhere in the game.

A glowing blue circle will appear on the ground where you placed the medallion. This is where you will spawn to later on.

When you are ready to fast travel to that spot, simply open your map and select the location of the medallion on the map. Link will warp there instantly.

Travel medallions are just one of the ways to fast travel in the game. They can be used an infinite amount of times, so be sure to remove them when you no longer need to warp to an area so you can place it somewhere else.

That’s all you need to know about how to use travel medallions to respawn at custom locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our numerous guides on Tears of the Kingdom starting with the tips and tricks below.

