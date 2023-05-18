How to Get Through Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Lost Woods has always been a mysterious place that loves to make you get lost. However, getting past the thick fog and reaching the Korok Forest has become impossible due to the corruption that is plaguing Hyrule. Luckily, there is one way you can get through the Lost Woods in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide can tell you how to do it.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lost Woods Walkthrough

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Instead of getting frustrated trying to get past the Lost Woods, you will need to backtrack quite a bit and follow the road until you find the Minshi Woods Chasm hole. Before you jump in, remember to put a pin on the Korok Forest rough location to help you navigate underground. After all, unless you’ve already fully explored the Depths, the area will be completely dark, and you won’t know where to go.

The moment you reach the underground, immediately angle yourself toward the pin that you’ve placed. You will be able to see three Lightroots from afar, but your goal is the closest one with a structure near it.

Be careful not to land on any gloom since it will suck out your health. If you don’t have the Miner’s armor set equipped, you can throw or shoot Brightbloom seeds to light your path.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After activating the Rikonasum Lightroot, you can head over to the structure and use the Ascend power. You will exit right at the center of the Korok Forest and in front of the dying Deku Tree. Don’t worry, you can still help him, but you must defeat several Gloom Hands and a boss to remove the corruption.

That is everything you need to know on how to get through the Lost Woods in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to visit the Koroks and aid Deku Tree, consider reading other Zelda articles via the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts