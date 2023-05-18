How to Get Through Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Here’s a quick shortcut.
The Lost Woods has always been a mysterious place that loves to make you get lost. However, getting past the thick fog and reaching the Korok Forest has become impossible due to the corruption that is plaguing Hyrule. Luckily, there is one way you can get through the Lost Woods in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this guide can tell you how to do it.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lost Woods Walkthrough
Instead of getting frustrated trying to get past the Lost Woods, you will need to backtrack quite a bit and follow the road until you find the Minshi Woods Chasm hole. Before you jump in, remember to put a pin on the Korok Forest rough location to help you navigate underground. After all, unless you’ve already fully explored the Depths, the area will be completely dark, and you won’t know where to go.
The moment you reach the underground, immediately angle yourself toward the pin that you’ve placed. You will be able to see three Lightroots from afar, but your goal is the closest one with a structure near it.
Be careful not to land on any gloom since it will suck out your health. If you don’t have the Miner’s armor set equipped, you can throw or shoot Brightbloom seeds to light your path.
After activating the Rikonasum Lightroot, you can head over to the structure and use the Ascend power. You will exit right at the center of the Korok Forest and in front of the dying Deku Tree. Don’t worry, you can still help him, but you must defeat several Gloom Hands and a boss to remove the corruption.
That is everything you need to know on how to get through the Lost Woods in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to visit the Koroks and aid Deku Tree, consider reading other Zelda articles via the links below.
